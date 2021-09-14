Ramiz Raja promises to be open, transparent during his stint as Chairman PCB

Newly elected Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja has promised to fulfil all his responsibilities in an efficient manner.

In his first Tweet after assuming a charge as Chairman PCB, Ramiz Raja wrote, “To all, many thanks for your wishes. Means a lot. To keep communication channels open, I will have Fan Forum with Ramiz, a Q&A live session on RamizSpeaks every week. I promise to be open and transparent during my stint as Chairman PCB. So let’s get cracking!”

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Patron-in-Chief and Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to nominate former cricketer and his friend Ramiz Raja as chairman of the board and the seal of approval was affixed at the Pakistan Cricket Board meeting on Monday.

Ramiz Raja has replaced Ehsan Mani as the new head of the governing body of cricket.

Before him, Ehsan Mani was also nominated for the post by Imran Khan in 2018 when Najam Sethi resigned.

It should be noted that under the constitution of the Pakistan Cricket Board, the Prime Minister of the country is the Patron-in-Chief of the Board. The country’s prime minister can nominate two of his representatives to the board of governors, after which he formally elects a new chairman of the 10-member board.

The Pakistan Cricket Board consists of ten representatives, including representatives from four institutions and four regions, while two representatives are from the government, nominated by the Prime Minister, one of them is elected chairman and Ramiz Raja has been elected unopposed to the post on September 13.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the 1990s, when Pakistan’s cricket was badly hit by the match-fixing scandal, Ramiz Raja was one of the few cricketers to face no such charges.

He was known for his clear and transparent character and even raised his voice against match-fixing.