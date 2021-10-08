National T20 Cup: Central Punjab vs Northern Live Score – Match 23
National T20 Cup: Today Central Punjab will face Northern in the nineteenth match of the National T20 Cup at Gaddafi Stadium Stadium.
The tournament will feature six teams — Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh, and Southern Punjab. The Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host 33 matches of the tournament.
Northern has won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Match Details
Time:- 03:00 PM IST
Stadium: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Squad
Central Punjab:
Babar Azam (captain), Hasan Ali (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ahmed Shehzad, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Akhlaq (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Qasim Akram, Saif Badar, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz and Waqas Maqsood.
Northern:
Shadab Khan (captain), Mohammad Nawaz (vice-captain), Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, Musa Khan, Nasir Nawaz, Salman Irshad, Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umer Amin, Zaman Khan and Zeeshan Malik.
Central Punjab vs Northern Live Score
|Teams
|Live Score
|Overs
|Central Punjab
|0-0
|0.0
|Northern
Watch Live:
