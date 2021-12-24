Shadab Khan provides spin boost to injury-hit Sixers

Three times KFC Big Bash League (BBL) champions Sydney Sixers have strengthened their spin attack with the prized signing of Pakistani leg-spinner Shadab Khan.

On their official Twitter handle, Sixers tweeted, “We have signed Pakistani star spinner Shadab Khan for the remainder of #BBL11.”

The KFC BBL, on their Twitter handle, tweeted, “Shadab Khan is back in the BBL!”

Shadab will fill the gap for the injury-hit Sixers, who have lost their off-spinner Ben Manenti due to a neck injury while Steve O’Kefee is currently on the sidelines amid calf strain.

They also lost their pace attack with England’s Tom Curran returning to home country after a back injury, and Chris Jordan’s contract of five matches came to an end. According to reports, Australian former seamer Jackson Bird is likely to make his BBL debut after his recovery from Achilles injury.

Shabad will provide the necessary boost to the Sixers as they chase the fourth BBL title.

Pakistani leg-spinner has also represented Brisbane Heat for three matches during the 2017-18 season.

He shinned at the ICC T20 World Cup, claiming 9 wickets in six games, with his best figures of 4-28 against Australia in the semi-final.

Being a lower-order batsman, Shadab has a batting average of 18.33 with a strike rate of 136.81 in 64 T20I innings.