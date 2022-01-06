Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 12:32 am

Abbas Ali replaces Abdul Wahid in Pakistan U19 squad

LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Abbas Ali has replaced Abdul Wahid Bangalzai in the Pakistan U19 squad for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022, at St Kitts and Nevis, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago from 14th January – 5th February.

Pakistan

© PCB

In the six PCB U19 One-Day Cup matches, the 17-year-old from Peshawar scored 152 runs and took six wickets with his off-spin, while in the PCB U19 Three-Day Championship matches, he scored 265 runs and took 10 wickets.

Abbas will fly to Trinidad on January 8 and will be isolated for three days from January 9 to 11. Following negative arrival tests, he will be able to begin training on January 12 before joining the side on January 14.

Pakistan’s first round matches will take place in Trinidad on 15 January (against PNG), 20 January (against Afghanistan), and 22 January (against Afghanistan) (vs Zimbabwe). If the team finishes in the top two in Group C, their Super League games will be held in Antigua.

Squad

Qasim Akram (captain, Central Punjab), Abdul Faseeh (Northern), Abbas Ali (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Ahmed Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Ali Asfand (Central Punjab), Arham Nawab (Central Punjab), Awais Ali (Central Punjab), Faisal Akram (Southern Punjab), Haseebullah (wicketkeeper, Balochistan), Irfan Khan Niazi (Central Punjab), Maaz Sadaqat (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mehran Mumtaz (Northern), Mohammad Shehzad (Southern Punjab), Rizwan Mehmood (Sindh) and Zeeshan Zameer (Sindh)

Traveling reserves

Ghazi Ghori (wicketkeeper, Sindh), Mohammad Zeeshan (Central Punjab).

 

