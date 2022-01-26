Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 11:32 am

Australia will tour Pkaistan with full-strenght squad, says Geaorge Bailey

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 11:32 am
bailey

Australia Chief Selector. Image: Twitter

Former skipper and chief selector of the Australian team George Bailey said that the Kangaroos will tour Pakistan with a full-strength squad.

Bailey revealed that none of the Australian players has the intention of opting out of the tour.

“Australia will tour Pakistan with a full-strength squad, [we have] no fears over security,” he said.

Bailey also lauded the fool-proof security plans and added that the arrangement being made are very promising.

“The two [security] briefings that I’ve sat in on, the security sounds very, very robust,” he said.

The chief selector also mentioned that the selection committee will announce the squad as soon as they will get the green signal from Cricket Australia (CA).

I believe the boards are still working through some of the minor details around that tour, so once that gets the formal tick of approval then we’ll announce the squad post that, but we’re reasonably well down the track,” he concluded.

After a 23-year hiatus, Australia will resume its historic tour to Pakistan on March 3. Three Test matches will be played in Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore, followed by a three-match One-Day International series from March 29 to April 2. The tour will come to a close on April 5 with a solitary T20I match.

Read More

12 hours ago
'Virat Kohli's resignation has jolted the confidence of players', says Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes Virat Kohli's departure as captain...
12 hours ago
PSL 7: Twitter divided over Atif Aslam and Ali Zafar's PSL anthem

PSL 7: Fans of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) are using social...
12 hours ago
PSL 7: Does batting power makes Multan Sultans tough to beat in PSL 2022?

PSL 7: The Multan Sultans' victory in the Pakistan Super League (PSL)...
13 hours ago
COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa praises football legend Michael Owen's visit to Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), praised...
13 hours ago
PSL 7: 'PSL is one of the best tournaments right now', says Johnson Charles

PSL 7: Johnson Charles of the Multan Sultans says that the Pakistan...
13 hours ago
PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators share video of 'sweating it out' at the gym for PSL 2022, watch

PSL 7: The Quetta Gladiators have uploaded a YouTube video in which...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

laos covid vaccines
4 mins ago
8th batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Laos

VIENTIANE - The eighth batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines has arrived here...
16 mins ago
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput have whale of a time on a beach

Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput have been vacationing on a...
south african covid variant
17 mins ago
Africa’s COVID-19 cases pass 10.6 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached...
mongolia covid
27 mins ago
Mongolia adds 3,080 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia recorded 3,080 new local infections of COVID-19 in...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement