Australia will tour Pkaistan with full-strenght squad, says Geaorge Bailey

Former skipper and chief selector of the Australian team George Bailey said that the Kangaroos will tour Pakistan with a full-strength squad.

Bailey revealed that none of the Australian players has the intention of opting out of the tour.

“Australia will tour Pakistan with a full-strength squad, [we have] no fears over security,” he said.

Bailey also lauded the fool-proof security plans and added that the arrangement being made are very promising.

“The two [security] briefings that I’ve sat in on, the security sounds very, very robust,” he said.

The chief selector also mentioned that the selection committee will announce the squad as soon as they will get the green signal from Cricket Australia (CA).

I believe the boards are still working through some of the minor details around that tour, so once that gets the formal tick of approval then we’ll announce the squad post that, but we’re reasonably well down the track,” he concluded.

After a 23-year hiatus, Australia will resume its historic tour to Pakistan on March 3. Three Test matches will be played in Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore, followed by a three-match One-Day International series from March 29 to April 2. The tour will come to a close on April 5 with a solitary T20I match.