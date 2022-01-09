Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
10th Jan, 2022. 12:50 am

Babar Azam’s amazing shots from 2012 U19 World Cup, watch

U19 World Cups have long served as a platform for young cricketers to demonstrate their abilities on a global stage, and today's modern-day great Babar Azam was no exception, captaining his team and scoring two fifties and a century at the 2012 U19 World Cup in Australia.

Babar Azam

Babar Azam in U-19 World Cup 2012. © ICC Twitter

Babar began drawing attention by demonstrating his abilities at that point, and he has never looked back, becoming a world-class batter as a result of some stunning performances for Pakistan on the international circuit in all forms of the game.

On their official Twitter account, the International Cricket Council (ICC) published a video from the 2012 U19 World Cup, which included glimpses of players who had gone on to make a name for themselves ten years later.

“From Babar Azam to Quinton de Kock, these superstars of today left an unforgettable impression at the 2012 ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup in Australia Fire,” ICC tweeted.

“Enjoy this edition of Top of the Class as we countdown to this year’s #U19CWC,” the tweet read.

