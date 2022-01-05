‘For me, foreign coach is a better option for Pakistan team’, says Tauseef Ahmed

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Test cricketer Tauseef Ahmed believes that appointing a foreign coach is a wiser option for the team’s future.

Tauseef weighed in on Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja’s proposal to bring in a foreign coach in a recent interview.

“I personally believe that a foreign coach is better for Pakistan team and Ramiz thinks right to bring an overseas coach,” said Tauseef Ahmed. “If you look at our records, a foreign coach has always benefitted Pakistan. He doesn’t bring something out of this world but just an approach to mind his own business. He doesn’t interrupt much apart from cricket and that makes him successful,”

Tauseef accepted that local coaches do angling and take favour that’s why their respect is lesser than a foreigner. “There is no doubt that a local coach does angling and takes favour. That’s you can see a local coach getting lesser respect than a foreigner,” he concluded.

Ramiz is said to have consulted captain Babar Azam and temporary head coach Saqlain Mushtaq about appointing a permanent coach for the national team. According to reports, Saqlain has denied staying with the team for a longer period of time.