Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 12:36 pm

Lahore Qalandars unveil their kits in two colours

qalandars

Image: Twitter/LahoreQalandars

Lahore Qalandars revealed their playing kit for the seventh instalment of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Qalandars unveiled two kits, one light green while the other in red colour. They will wear the green shirt while playing at their home ground at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. While the red shirt will be worn by them during the first leg of the tournament at National Stadium, Karachi.

On the franchise’s official Twitter handle, they tweeted, “The wait is over…”

The HBL PSL 2022 will kick off on January 27 in Karachi with the final scheduled on February 27 in Lahore.

The newly-appointed skipper of the team Shaheen Shah Afridi unveiled the kit. On his Twitter handle, he tweeted, “I’m honoured to launch the @LahoreQalandars kit for this season. My team is preparing well and we will make it exciting, just wait and watch. #PSL7 #MainHoonQalandar #DilSe#LevelHai

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

Read More

13 hours ago
PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators PSL 7 Schedule

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators, the defending champions, will be seeking to rebound...
13 hours ago
PSL 2022: Multan Sultans PSL 7 Schedule

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans, the defending champions of the Pakistan Super League...
14 hours ago
PSL 2022: Karachi Kings PSL 7 Schedule

PSL 2022: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will kick off on January...
14 hours ago
South Africa won by seven wickets and clinch series against India

PAARL: South Africa won the second ODI against India by seven wickets...
15 hours ago
Foreign players ready for PSL 2022 despite Lahore blast: PCB

KARACHI: Despite the Lahore blast, international players are ready to play in...
15 hours ago
Jeffrey Vandersay's four wickets helps Sri Lanka to defeat Zimbabwe and win ODI series

Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 184 runs in the third and final...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

9 mins ago
Five killed as passenger coach collides with car in Kalat

KALAT: At least five people died as a passenger coach collided with...
brazil
20 mins ago
Brazil reports over 160,000 new COVID-19 cases for 3rd straight day

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil reported 166,539 new COVID-19 cases in the...
india covid
31 mins ago
India reports 337,704 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 38,903,731

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 38,903,731 on Saturday, as...
Faryal Mehmood's viral dance video
36 mins ago
When Faryal Mehmood’s BOLD dance video went viral

Faryal Mehmood Pakistan’s famous actress, model, and dancer, has stolen the show...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement