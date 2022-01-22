Lahore Qalandars unveil their kits in two colours

Lahore Qalandars revealed their playing kit for the seventh instalment of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Qalandars unveiled two kits, one light green while the other in red colour. They will wear the green shirt while playing at their home ground at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. While the red shirt will be worn by them during the first leg of the tournament at National Stadium, Karachi.

On the franchise’s official Twitter handle, they tweeted, “The wait is over…”

The HBL PSL 2022 will kick off on January 27 in Karachi with the final scheduled on February 27 in Lahore.

The newly-appointed skipper of the team Shaheen Shah Afridi unveiled the kit. On his Twitter handle, he tweeted, “I’m honoured to launch the @LahoreQalandars kit for this season. My team is preparing well and we will make it exciting, just wait and watch. #PSL7 #MainHoonQalandar #DilSe#LevelHai”

I'm honored to launch the @LahoreQalandars kit for this season. My team is preparing well and we will make it exciting, just wait and watch.#PSL7 #MainHoonQalandar #DilSe#LevelHai pic.twitter.com/BSl6BP8tYf — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) January 21, 2022

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here