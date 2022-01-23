Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 09:25 pm

Mohammad Shehzad’s five wickets leads Pakistan U19 to crushing win over Papua New Guinea

Pakistan U19 won their third and final group match against Papua New Guinea by 9 wickets at the Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Saturday, clinching the top spot in the ICC U19 Men's World Cup 2022 Group C.

Pakistan U19

Pakistan U19. © cricwick

PNG’s capitulation for a 50-run total in 22.4 overs was spearheaded by all-rounder Mohammad Shehzad (player of the match), who bowled a brilliant spell of medium-pace bowling, claiming five wickets for seven runs in 6.4 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

Right-arm-pacer Ahmad Khan grabbed three wickets for ten runs in five overs, with none of the PNG batters reaching double digits save Christopher Kilapat. Extras scored the most runs (19), while Kilapat, who opened the innings, scored 11 runs.

Pakistan lost Shehzad for a duck in response, as the all-rounder failed to match his bowling prowess with the bat.

Without causing any further harm, Abbas Ali and Haseebullah Khan led Pakistan to the meagre goal. Shehzad opened the innings with Abbas, who scored 27 off 32 balls (three fours). Haseebullah remained unbeaten on 18 off 36 balls (two fours).

Pakistan has already qualified for the tournament’s Super Eights after defeating Zimbabwe and Afghanistan earlier in the week (quarter-finals). On Friday, January 28, the 2004 and 2006 winners will face Australia in a quarter-final encounter at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Scores in brief

Pakistan U19 beat Papua New Guinea by nine wickets

Papua New Guinea 50 all out, 22.4 overs (Christopher Kilapat 11; Mohammad Shehzad 5-7, Ahmed Khan 3-10)

Pakistan U19 51 for 1, 12 overs (Abbas Ali 27 not out, Haseebullah Khan 18 not out; Junior Morea 1-12)

Player of the match: Mohammad Shehzad

