Mohammad Siraj’s emotional tribute to Virat Kohli

After Virat Kohli revealed his decision to leave as Test captain, Indian bowler Mohammad Siraj became emotional on Monday, praising his "forever captain."

Kohli abruptly stepped down as captain after India lost the series 2-1 against South Africa, shocking the cricketing world.

Mohammad Siraj, who joined the national team under Virat Kohli’s leadership, shared many photos of himself with the ex-captain, thanking him for his “support and encouragement.”

Under Kohli’s leadership, the Indian bowler has also represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

“To my superhero, I cannot be thankful enough for the support and the encouragement that I got from you. You have always been my great brother. Thank you for trusting me and believing in me for all these years. For seeing the great at my worst. You will be always be my captain King Kohli,” Mohammad Siraj posted on Instagram.

Kohli’s tenure

When Kohli took over as Test captain in 2014, India was rated eighth in the five-day format, and he led them to the top spot, which they retained for nearly three years.

However, in a country with a population of over 1.3 billion people infatuated with cricket, the national captain’s actions are probably scrutinised more than anyone’s except the prime minister’s.

And his failure to win a World Cup in either T20 or ODI cricket was always a source of criticism.

Since his debut in 2011, Kohli has appeared in 99 Tests for India, amassing 7962 runs at an average of above 50.

In his final Test as captain, he and other of his players in South Africa reacted furiously to a lbw judgement overturned by the third umpire, resulting in a DRS dispute.

