PCB shortlists annual performance awards for 2021

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the shortlist for its annual performance awards 2021, which are held to recognise, appreciate, and reward high-performing players throughout the calendar year. On Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 7 p.m. PKT, the winners will be announced in a virtual digital show that will be live-streamed on the PCB YouTube and Facebook channels.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, a fast bowler, has been shortlisted in five categories. An independent 10-member jury comprised of former international cricketers, broadcasters, and respected members of the media nominated the 21-year-old left-arm fast bowler in the Impactful Performance of the Year, T20I Cricketer of the Year, ODI Cricketer of the Year, Test Cricketer of the Year, and Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year categories.

Shaheen had a fantastic 2021 in all formats. He grabbed 47 wickets in nine Tests, followed by eight wickets in six ODIs and 23 wickets in 21 T20Is. He is one of four nominees for the Impactful Performance of the Year award after his three for 31 against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

Run-machine Mohammad Rizwan and fast bowler Hasan Ali also had a year to celebrate, which is now reflected in their nominations.

Hasan Ali has been shortlisted for Impactful Performance of the Year, Test Cricketer of the Year, and Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year awards, while Rizwan has been nominated for Impactful Performance of the Year, T20I Cricketer of the Year, and Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year.

Babar Azam, Fawad Alam and Haris Rauf have been shortlisted in two categories each.

Babar, who won the Most Valuable Cricketer award in 2020, has been nominated in this category once more, while also being nominated for ODI Cricketer of the Year. Fawad Alam is also nominated for the Impactful Performance of the Year for the second year in a row, as well as the Test Cricketer of the Year for the second time. Haris Rauf has been nominated for Cricketer of the Year in both T20I and ODI.

Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, and Shahnawaz Dahani have been shortlisted for the Emerging Cricketer of the Year award. Players who were born on or after August 1, 1998, or who made their international debuts in this calendar year, or who participated in at least 15 matches in Cricket Association tournaments and the HBL PSL this calendar year, are eligible. Once a player has been nominated in this category, he or she cannot be nominated again. This means that, despite strong performances, Haider Ali and Mohammad Huraira were not considered, after being shortlisted last year.

Huraira has been shortlisted for the Domestic Cricketer of the Year award alongside Asif Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, and Tayyab Tahir, while Aliya Riaz, who won the award last year, has been shortlisted alongside Anam Amin, Fatima, and Nida Dar for the Women’s Cricketer of the Year award.

On Thursday, January 6th, at 7 p.m. PKT, the winners of the Umpire of the Year and Spirit of Cricket awards will be announced live.

SHORTLISTS

Domestic Cricketer of the Year

Asif Afridi (59 wickets in Pakistan Cup, National T20 and Quaid-e-Azam Trophy)

Iftikhar Ahmed (1,456 runs in Pakistan Cup, National T20 and Quaid-e-Azam Trophy)

Mohammad Huraira (986 runs in his debut Quaid-e-Azam Trophy)

Sahibzada Farhan (1869 runs in Pakistan Cup, National T20 and Quaid-e-Azam Trophy)

Tayyab Tahir (1,670 runs in Pakistan Cup, National T20 and Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Emerging Cricketer of the Year (Players born on or after 1 August 1998 or have made international debuts in this calendar year or have played in a minimum of 15 matches in the Cricket Association events and HBL PSL in this calendar year are eligible. Player(s) once nominated in this category, cannot be re-nominated).

Arshad Iqbal

Azam Khan

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Shahnawaz Dahani

Women’s Cricketer of the Year

Aliya Riaz (11 ODIs, 382 runs; 6 T20Is, 94 runs; 364 runs in Pakistan Women’s Cup)

Anam Amin (9 ODIs, 15 wickets; 6 T20Is, 7 wickets)

Fatima Sana (13 ODIs, 20 wickets; 3 T20Is, 4 wickets; 6 wickets in Pakistan Women’s Cup)

Nida Dar (10 ODIs, 363 runs and 6 wickets; 6 T20Is, 95 runs and 7 wickets; 146 runs and 14 wickets in Pakistan Women’s Cup)

Impactful performance of the year

Fawad Alam (109 v SA, 1st Test)

Hasan Ali (10-114 v SA, 2nd Test)

M Rizwan (79* v Ind, T20 World Cup)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (3-31 v Ind, T20 World Cup)

T20I Cricketer of the Year

Haris Rauf (23 T20Is, 25 wickets)

M Rizwan (29 T20Is, 1,326 runs)

Shadab Khan (18 T20Is, 20 wickets, Eco. 6.64)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (21 T20Is, 23 wickets. Eco. 7.86)

ODI Cricketer of the Year

Babar Azam (6 ODIs, 405 runs)

Fakhar Zaman (6 ODIs, 365 runs)

Haris Rauf (6 ODIs, 13 wickets)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (6 ODIs, 8 wickets)

Test Cricketer of the Year

Abid Ali (9 Tests, 695 runs)

Fawad Alam (9 Tests, 571 runs)

Hasan Ali (9 Tests, 41 wickets)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (9 tests, 47 wickets)

Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year