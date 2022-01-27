Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 11:41 pm

PSL 2022 Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans | 1st Innings Highlights | PSL 7

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Imran Tahir shined the brightest on Thursday as they helped their team cruise to a seven-wicket victory against Karachi Kings in the opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at National Stadium.

Rizwan performed a captain’s knock as he scored 52 off 47 balls, while Tahir handed his side the initial wicket and also grabbed a total of three key scalps — Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Tom Lammonby — after they won the toss and put Karachi to bat.

The Kings’ bowlers could not perform up to the mark as they were already under pressure as the Babar Azam-led side had handed a modest 124-run goal to the Sultans, which they accomplished in 18.2 overs at the cost of three wickets.

 

 

 

