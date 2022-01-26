PSL 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch PSL 2022 Live Streaming in Pakistan, India, Australia, UAE, Europe, America – The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced a partnership with Fox Sports to broadcast home international matches as well as the HBL Pakistan Super League in Australia. With the broadcast agreement, Pakistan cricket fans and supporters in Australia will be able to watch the upcoming HBL PSL and the one to be played next year, as well as all international home cricket until April 2023 on Fox Sports on Foxtel and Kayo Sports (Foxtel Group’s sports streaming service). Foxtel Group currently has over 2.4 million sports subscribers, giving PCB access to the country’s greatest audience of sports lovers across Foxtel and Kayo. Follow Insidesport.IN on Twitter. For further information, please visit

Where will PSL 2022 be held?

PSL 2022 will take place in Pakistan from 27 Jan.

When will PSL 2022 up be Played? – Date

PSL 2022 match will start on 27 JAN 2022.

What Time PSL 2022 Will begin? Time

PSL 2022 Will begin at Friday’s double-headers – 3pm & 8pm, Other than Friday’s double-headers – 2pm & 7pm

What are the venues for PSL 2022? – Venue

PSL 2022 will played at Pakistan

This collaboration is part of the PCB’s strategy and vision to take Pakistani top-flight cricket to every corner of the globe, following agreements with Etisalat (Middle East and North Africa), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky NZ (New Zealand), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sony (South Asia outside Pakistan), Super Sports (Sub-Saharan Africa), and Willow TV (North America).

In addition, the PCB has partnered with OTT providers ICC TV and tapmad TV to broadcast the HBL PSL 7 in all unexplored territories as well as Australia. Andorra, Antarctica, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bouvet Island, Bouvet Island, Brazil, British Indian Ocean Territory, Brunei, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Chile, China, Christmas Island, Cocos Island, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, East Timor, Ecuador, Estonia, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, Faroe Islands, Faroe Islands, Faroe Islands

The seventh edition of the HBL PSL will take place in Karachi and Lahore. The National Stadium in Karachi will host 15 matches of the league’s Karachi leg, while the Gaddafi Stadium in Pakistan will host the final 19 matches.

PSL Live Streaming

Pakistan’s flagship T20 tournament, the Pakistan Super League (PSL), returns for its seventh season, which promises to be the biggest ever. Fans in Pakistan and across the world can watch all of the action from the PSL on a variety of platforms. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has worked tirelessly to broadcast PSL 7 across major live streaming sites and major TV broadcasters. The league will be aired globally via a variety of channels, including live mobile streaming, web streaming, and live TV broadcast.

PSL Live Streaming in Pakistan

1. PTV Sports 2. A-Sports 3. Ten Sports

PSL 2022 Mobile Streaming

ll the PSL 2022 action can be live streamed through these platforms.

1. Daraz App (Android) LINK 2. Daraz App (iOS) LINK 3. Tapmad (AD-FREE) LINK 4. Cricwick (Android) LINK 5. Cricwick (IOS) LINK

PSL Live Streaming for International Viewers

The high-octane clashes in PSL 7 are not only limited to Pakistan. PSL fans from all over the world can enjoy all the action on the following platforms. These platforms have signed an official deal with the PCB to broadcast the entirety of PSL 2022.

1. ICC TV LINK 2. Tapmad TV LINK

Official TV Broadcasters for PSL Live Streaming 2022

Fans of PSL all over the world can also enjoy the action via live streaming on their mobile devices. The historic deals signed by the PCB with various broadcasters will help in promoting the brand of PSL and Pakistan’s international cricket. Following are the official live streaming partners for PSL 7 across the world.

Territory Channel Australia Fox Sports Middle-East and North Africa Etisalat Caribbean Flow Sports New Zealand Sky NZ United Kingdom Sky Sports South Asia (Outside Pakistan) Sony Sub-Saharan Africa Super Sports North America Willow TV

PSL 2022 is set to commence from 27 January as defending champions, Multan Sultans, face former champions, Karachi Kings, in a highly anticipated encounter at National Stadium Karachi. PSL 7 will be played at two venues, Karachi and Lahore, as the fans in the country welcome back the league to the country. The final of PSL 2022 will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on 27 February.

How to Watch PSL 2022 Matches

Broadcaster Region A Sports Pakistan PTV Sports Pakistan Ten Sports Pakistan Daraz Pakistan Tapmad Pakistan CricWick Pakistan Willow TV North America Flow Sports Caribbean Sky Sports United Kingdom SuperSport Sub Saharan Africa Sony South Asia except Pakistan Etisalat Middle East and North Africa Starz Play Middle East and North Africa Fox Sports Australia Sky Sport New Zealand ICC TV Australia, Mainland Europe, South East Asia and ROW Tapmad Australia, Mainland Europe, South East Asia and ROW

PSL 2022 Schedule

27 Jan – Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans

28 Jan – Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi

29 Jan – Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars; Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators

30 Jan – Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United; Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars

31 Jan – Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans

1 Feb – Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans

2 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars

3 Feb – Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United

4 Feb – Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi

5 Feb – Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars; Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans

6 Feb – Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United

7 Feb – Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars

10 Feb- Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi

11 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans

12 Feb – Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators

13 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings; Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators

14 Feb – Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings

15 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators

16 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings

17 Feb – Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi

18 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators; Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings

19 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United

20 Feb – Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings; Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United

21 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi

23 Feb – Qualifier (1 vs 2)

24 Feb – Eliminator 1 (3 vs 4)

25 Feb – Eliminator 2 (Loser Qualifier 1 vs Winner Eliminator 1)

27 Feb – (Qualifier v Eliminator 2) Final

Final squads (in alphabetical order):

Islamabad United

Final squad Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Hasan Ali (both Platinum), Faheem Ashraf, Marchant De Lange, Shadab Khan (Brand Ambassador), Alex Hales (Mentor), Azam Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr (all Gold), Danish Aziz, Mohammad Akhlaq, Paul Stirling, Reece Topley, Zafar Gohar (all Silver), Mubasir Khan, Zeeshan Zameer (both Emerging), Rehmanullah Gurbaz and Ather Mehmood (both Supplementary)

Karachi Kings

Final squad Babar Azam, Chris Jordan, Imad Wasim (all Platinum), Mohammad Amir, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Nabi (all Diamond), Joe Clarke (Brand Ambassador), Aamir Yamin, Sharjeel Khan (all both Gold), Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Imran, Rohail Nazir, Tom Abell, Umaid Asif (all Silver), Faisal Akram, Qasim Akram (Emerging), Romario Shepherd and Talha Ahsan (both Supplementary)

Lahore Qalandars

Final squad Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, (all Platinum), Haris Rauf (Diamond, Brand Ambassador), David Wiese, Mohammad Hafeez (both Diamond), Abdullah Shafique, Harry Brook, Phil Salt (all Gold), Ahmed Daniyal, Dean Foxcroft, Sohail Akhtar, Kamran Ghulam, Zeeshan Ashraf (all Silver), Maaz Khan, Zaman Khan (both Emerging), Samit Patel and Syed Faridoum Mehmood (Supplementary)

Multan Sultans

Final squad Tim David, Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw (all Platinum), Imran Tahir (Mentor), Odean Smith (both Diamond), Sohaib Maqsood (Diamond), Khushdil Shah (Brand Ambassador), Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood (all Gold), Anwar Ali, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan Snr, Rumman Raees Rovman Powell (all Silver), Aamer Azmat, Abbas Afridi (both Emerging), Blessing Muzarabani and Ihsanullah (Supplementary)

Peshawar Zalmi

Final squad Hazratulah Zazai, Liam Livingstone, Wahab Riaz (all Platinum), Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik (all Diamond), Hussain Talat (Gold), Saqib Mahmood (Gold, Brand Ambassador),, Usman Qadir (Gold), Arshad Iqbal, Kamran Akmal (Mentor), Salman Irshad, Sameen Gul, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (all Silver), Mohammad Aamer, Sirajuddin (Emerging), Ben Cutting and Mohammad Haris (both Supplementary)

Quetta Gladiators

Final squad James Vince, Jason Roy, Sarfaraz Ahmed (all Platinum), Iftikhar Ahmed, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz (all Diamond), Shahid Afridi (Mentor), Mohammad Hasnain (Brand Ambassador), Naseem Shah (all Gold), Ben Duckett, Khurram Shehzad, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Akmal (all Silver), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ashar Qureshi (Emerging), Ahsan Ali and Noor Ahmed (Supplementary)