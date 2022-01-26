PSL 2022 Tickets – How to buy Pakistan Super League 7 tickets online?

PSL 2022 Tickets: PCB announced that the seventh season of PSL will be held in January and February 2022 with all matches taking place in Pakistan. The league is scheduled to begin on 27 January 2022, with the final to take place on February 27.

As per the sources, around 356 foreign players will be part of the PSL 7 draft on 12th December. However, some top cricket names won’t be part of the PSL 7 due to international commitments.

PSL 2022 Tickets

According to details, Bookme has been appointed ticketing partners for the HBL Pakistan Super League Season 7 which commences at the National Stadium Karachi from Saturday, 20 January.

he tickets are divided into four categories:

Green, Red, Blue and Yellow depending on the league matches and playoffs.

The costliest ticket is Rs 5,000 and the minimum price is Rs 500.

The VIP tickets will cost up to Rs 5,000, first-class up to – Rs 4,000, premium up to – Rs 3,000

PSL 7 Tickets Available at M&P Outlets / Stores

PSL 2022 Tickets are available at designated M&P outlets / stores, the list of which is provided below:

M&P Designated Stores For PSL Tickets

Buy 4 PSL 7 Tickets and Get 1 Free – The offer can be availed by all cricket fans looking to buy PSL 2022 Tickets for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League, which is scheduled to start on 27 January 2022 in Karachi and move to Lahore towards the second half of the tournament

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) administration has just unveiled an incredible deal for all cricket fans: Buy 4 PSL 2022 Tickets and Get 1 Free. However, this deal is not valid for the play-offs or final, but you may get a free PSL 7 ticket for all other matches.