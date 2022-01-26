PSL 2022 Tickets – How to buy Pakistan Super League 7 tickets online?
PSL 2022 Tickets: PCB announced that the seventh season of PSL will be held in January and February 2022 with all matches taking place in Pakistan. The league is scheduled to begin on 27 January 2022, with the final to take place on February 27.
As per the sources, around 356 foreign players will be part of the PSL 7 draft on 12th December. However, some top cricket names won’t be part of the PSL 7 due to international commitments.
PSL 2022 Tickets
According to details, Bookme has been appointed ticketing partners for the HBL Pakistan Super League Season 7 which commences at the National Stadium Karachi from Saturday, 20 January.
he tickets are divided into four categories:
- Green, Red, Blue and Yellow depending on the league matches and playoffs.
- The costliest ticket is Rs 5,000 and the minimum price is Rs 500.
- The VIP tickets will cost up to Rs 5,000, first-class up to – Rs 4,000, premium up to – Rs 3,000
PSL 7 Tickets Available at M&P Outlets / Stores
PSL 2022 Tickets are available at designated M&P outlets / stores, the list of which is provided below:
National Stadium – Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad (VIP enclosure), Imran Khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram (premium enclosure), Asif Iqbal, Intikhab Alam, Iqbal Qasim, Mohammad Brothers, Nasimul Ghani (first-class enclosures), and Majid Khan, Waqar Hasan, Wasim Bari, Zaheer Abbas (general enclosure)
Gaddafi Stadium – Fazal Mahmood, Imran Khan (VIP enclosure), Rajas and Saeed Anwar (premium enclosure), Abdul Qadir, AH Kardar, Javed Miandad and Sarfraz Nawaz (first-class enclosure) and Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Majid Khan, Nazars, Quaid, Saeed Ahmad, Zaheer Abbas (general enclosure).
PSL Tickets 2022 Prices
