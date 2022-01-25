Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 10:15 pm

PSL 7: Complete list of broadcasters and live streaming partners for PSL 2022

PSL 7: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is committed to promoting Pakistan cricket around the world. PCB has now struck arrangements with some of the world's greatest broadcasters and live streaming platforms, including Fox Sports, ICC TV, Tapmad, Sony, and others.

pcb

PCB issued new new playing conditions for PSL and fans. Image: PSL

PSL 7: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is committed to promoting Pakistan cricket around the world. PCB has now struck arrangements with some of the world’s greatest broadcasters and live streaming platforms, including Fox Sports, ICC TV, Tapmad, Sony, and others.

PCB has partnered with Fox Sports, Australia’s largest sports network, to air international matches in Pakistan till April 2023.

The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 will also be aired on Fox Sports. Thanks to this deal, cricket fans in Australia will be able to watch live coverage of the PSL and other international series, including Australia’s historic visit to Pakistan.

The latest partnership is also expected to benefit PCB, as it will give it access to Foxtel Group’s 2.4 million subscribers.

PCB has struck partnerships with Etisalat, Flow Sports, Sky NZ, Sky Sports, Sony, SuperSport, and Willow TV to broadcast the high-octane competition in their respective territories.

A Sports, Ten Sports, and PTV Sports will all broadcast live coverage of the PSL 7 in Pakistan. PSL 2022 will also be broadcast live on ICC TV and Tapmad TV, both of which have international broadcasting rights.

Broadcasters and Live Streaming partners for PSL 2022

Broadcaster Region
A Sports Pakistan
PTV Sports Pakistan
Ten Sports Pakistan
Daraz Pakistan
Tapmad Pakistan
CricWick Pakistan
Willow TV North America
Flow Sports Caribbean
Sky Sports United Kingdom
SuperSport Sub Saharan Africa
Sony South Asia except Pakistan
Etisalat Middle East and North Africa
Starz Play Middle East and North Africa
Fox Sports Australia
Sky Sport New Zealand
ICC TV Australia, Mainland Europe, South East Asia and ROW
Tapmad Australia, Mainland Europe, South East Asia and ROW

PSL 7 is set to begin on 27 January with the first contest at Karachi National Stadium. In total 34 matches are scheduled for the PSL.

