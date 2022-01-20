Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 10:39 pm

PSL 7: People used to accuse me of nepotism because my father, says Azam Khan

PSL 7: After leaving Quetta Gladiators to join Islamabad United, Pakistan's hard-hitting batter Azam Khan believes he will not crumble under pressure during the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Playing under the guidance of his father, former batter Moin Khan, brought him under closer scrutiny, according to the swashbuckling wicket-keeper.

“People used to call me PARCHI because my father was the head coach of the side, but now I am picked by a different franchise, under a different coaching staff, this is a new experience for me and I’ll surely be free from that added pressure,” Azam Khan said.

“It is a big opportunity for me, I am playing for Islamabad United as a local wicket-keeper batter and this will provide me a chance to exhibit my talent,” he added.

Azam has been chastised for his lack of condition, but the power hitter has promised to keep working hard to improve his physique.

Shadab Khan, Islamabad United’s captain, praised Azam’s hard-hitting ability and stated that the support staff will work with him to increase his fitness levels even further.

“Azam is a very talented cricketer and the only issue with him is of his fitness. At Islamabad United, we’ll try to improve his fitness standards as well because I feel that once he [Azam] reaches the required fitness criteria, then he’ll be among the bests,” Shadab Khan said.

Azam Khan is eager to match the new franchise owners’ expectations and is aware of his responsibilities as a professional athlete.

“When you’re being picked by different sides, you’re always under a scanner and teams have their expectations, being a professional player, it is my job to live up to their expectations and I’ve worked hard to maintain my level,” Azam said.

“Shadab has been an inspiration for me. He has always helped me in improving my skills and my fitness, I look forward to learning from him,” he added.

Azam stated that he does not want to get ahead of himself by being overly ambitious. He’ll concentrate on the team’s needs and endeavour to fulfil the position he’s been assigned.

He reminisced on how he dealt with losing his spot on the national squad and expressed optimism that he will be given another chance.

“Disappointment was natural, but it is part and parcel of your career. You go through ups and downs in your career. I am glad that I underwent such an experience at the start of my career. And, I must say that it’s just the start of my career, there will be hundreds of opportunities for me when the time is right.”

“It was important for me to be patient because to achieve your targets, you must show patience. As they say, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and this experience made me stronger,” he said.

Azam wants to play for Pakistan again, but he’s focused on the present HBL PSL 2022.

“I don’t take the pressure of what is to be done in the future, I prefer to live in the present and my present is telling me to focus on PSL,” he added.

“I am ready for the tournament, I will have my bat speak and when I am in the field, I will not keep my relations or friendship in my mind, I’ll be playing for my team,” he concluded.

