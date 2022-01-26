PSL 7: PSL 2022 is set to begin on January 27

PSL 7: The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 will kick off on Thursday at the famous National Stadium Karachi, with defending champions Multan Sultans taking on 2020 champions Karachi Kings in a curtain-raiser opening ceremony.

PSL 7: The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 will kick off on Thursday at the famous National Stadium Karachi, with defending champions Multan Sultans taking on 2020 champions Karachi Kings in a curtain-raiser opening ceremony.

Babar Azam will head the Karachi Kings, who set the record for most T20I wins as captain in a calendar year with 20 in 2021. Multan Sultans will be led by Mohammad Rizwan, the first batsman to reach 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year, according to a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“I am very excited to be leading Karachi Kings this season. This is the first instance that I will be captaining aside in the PSL and I am looking forward to it,” said Babar Azam.

Advertisement

He went on to say that the first match of the tournament always draws a lot of attention, and the Multan Sultans might be a formidable opponent. “I am sure the fans will get to see a thrilling contest,”

He expressed his confidence in the Karachi Kings by saying, “Peter Moores is a seasoned coach and I have had fruitful discussions with him. Karachi Kings will display good, competitive cricket this season.”

While, Rizwan said, “We have all the potential to defend our PSL title and we will be taking the field tomorrow with that mindset. This season will present us new challenges and we will have to plan accordingly.”

Rizwan stated of Azam that he is a fantastic batter and captain and that his leadership will have a positive impact on the Karachi Kings.

“I am hopeful that the HBL PSL 7 will kick off with a great contest between the two sides.” He said.

According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) guidelines, the seating capacity for all matches in Karachi has been lowered to 25%, with a decision on the number of spectators in Lahore to be made later.

On Friday, the second matchday, Quetta Gladiators will face Peshawar Zalmi at 2 p.m. PKT, while the third matchday, Saturday, will feature a double-header with Multan Sultans taking on Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings taking on Quetta Gladiators.

The Lahore Qalandars, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has had a meteoric ascent in international cricket since his debut in 2018, will hope that a change in leadership will lead to a turnaround in their fortunes and a win of the prestigious trophy.

Shadab Khan is the captain of Islamabad United. Sarfaraz Ahmed, the only player to captain his team in every edition, will continue to lead his Gladiators from Quetta, while Wahab Riaz will lead Peshawar Zalmi.

The PSL has established itself as one of the best T20 competitions in the world, attracting some of the best cricketers in the world. The competition of this league, as well as the high level of action, has provided opportunities for up-and-coming Pakistan cricketers to learn, improve their talents, and learn the intricacies of the game.

The first 15 games will be held at National Stadium Karachi till February 7, after which the action will shift to Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, which will host the final 19 games from February 10 to 27.

Since the league’s debut in 2016, five of the six teams have been named champions, with Islamabad United, the league’s inaugural champions, being the only team to win the title twice.

In 2017, Peshawar Zalmi won the title after defeating Quetta Gladiators in the final in Lahore, which was the first PSL match played on Pakistani soil. With a win over Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi in 2018, Islamabad United were the champions. In 2019, the Quetta Gladiators enjoyed success. In 2020, the Karachi Kings made history by defeating the Lahore Qalandars at home.

The PCB has also accepted the ICC’s most recent rules. If a team is unable to field their final over of the innings on time, one fewer fielder will be allowed outside of the 30-yard circle for the remainder of the innings. There will be a reserve day for the final, and if no result is obtained, the team who finished first in their group will be crowned winners. Changes to the playing conditions can be found here.

To ensure that action continues in these extraordinary COVID times, the PCB has permitted teams to field a playing XI made up entirely of local players if they are unable to field international players, and matches will be played if at least 13 players are available. The PCB has also established a reserve player pool.

All of the action will be broadcast live in HD on A Sports and PTV Sports in Pakistan. PSL 7 will be broadcast all over the world.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here