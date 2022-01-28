Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 09:19 pm

PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators sets 191 runs target for Peshawar Zalmi | QG vs PZ

PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators sets the target of  190 runs for the Peshawar Zalmi in the second match of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 09:19 pm
QG vs PZ

Quetta Gladiators’ Ahsan Ali (L) and teammate Will Smeed run between the wicket during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on January 28, 2022. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)

PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators sets the target of  191 runs for the Peshawar Zalmi in the second match of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to field first against Quetta Gladiators.

Shahid Afridi tested positive for Covid and will miss the first four matches for the Quetta Gladiators. The biggest setback comes for Peshawar Zalmi, whose captain Wahab Riaz, along with Haider Ali, has tested positive, and the two are currently isolated. The captaincy of the Zalmi is most likely to be taken up by Malik.

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators Squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Akmal, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Duckett, Shimron Hetmyer, Luke Wood, Daniel Lawrence, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ghulam Mudassar, Ahsan Ali, Muhammad Qureshi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Ali Imran, Abdul Bangalzai, Will Smeed, Khurram Shahzad

Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Wahab Riaz(c), Kamran Akmal(w), Shoaib Malik, Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Hussain Talat, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sameen Gul, Hazratullah Zazai, Arshad Iqbal, Salman Irshad, Sherfane Rutherford, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Umar, Sirajuddin

Watch all PSL 7 matches and PSL 2022 Live Score | Follow BOL News

Read More

2 hours ago
Brendan Taylor banned by ICC for anti-corruption and doping charges

Brendan Taylor of Zimbabwe has been banned by the International Cricket Council...
3 hours ago
PSL 7: Salman Iqbal dissatisfied with Karachi Kings' batting strategy in PSL 2022

PSL 7: Salman Iqbal, the owner of the Karachi Kings, was not...
3 hours ago
PSL 2022 – How to Watch Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Live | PSL Live streaming

PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi will face the Quetta Gladiators in the 2nd...
4 hours ago
PSL 7: Another player from Peshawar Zalmi has tested positive for COVID-19

PSL 7: Peshwar Zalmi have been dealt a major blow, as Wahab...
5 hours ago
Babar Azam Unwanted Batting Records For Karachi Kings Register

Karachi Kings endured a humiliating defeat at the hands of defending champions,...
5 hours ago
Muhammad Rizwan Jokes on Kings for Keeping Him on the Bench in Previous PSL Seasons

Before the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 season began, Mohammad Rizwan was...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

9 mins ago
Pakistan issues visa allowing Indian man to meet his family separated 74 years ago

Pakistan High Commission in India on Friday issued a visa to an...
Joy for children fighting cancer
11 mins ago
Joy for children fighting cancer

A special exhibition, featuring 400 paintings drawn by 890 children with cancer...
Israel plans body cams with facial recognition
29 mins ago
Israel plans body cams with facial recognition

Twenty years after he planned the controversial barrier between Israel and the...
Sara Ali Khan
34 mins ago
Sara Ali Khan joins Ibrahim Ali Khan in the beautiful snow-capped valley

Sara Ali Khan has traveled to Kashmir's gorgeous and snow-capped valley to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600