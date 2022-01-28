PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators sets 191 runs target for Peshawar Zalmi | QG vs PZ

PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators sets the target of 190 runs for the Peshawar Zalmi in the second match of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Quetta Gladiators’ Ahsan Ali (L) and teammate Will Smeed run between the wicket during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on January 28, 2022. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to field first against Quetta Gladiators.

Shahid Afridi tested positive for Covid and will miss the first four matches for the Quetta Gladiators. The biggest setback comes for Peshawar Zalmi, whose captain Wahab Riaz, along with Haider Ali, has tested positive, and the two are currently isolated. The captaincy of the Zalmi is most likely to be taken up by Malik.

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators Squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Akmal, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Duckett, Shimron Hetmyer, Luke Wood, Daniel Lawrence, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ghulam Mudassar, Ahsan Ali, Muhammad Qureshi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Ali Imran, Abdul Bangalzai, Will Smeed, Khurram Shahzad

Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Wahab Riaz(c), Kamran Akmal(w), Shoaib Malik, Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Hussain Talat, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sameen Gul, Hazratullah Zazai, Arshad Iqbal, Salman Irshad, Sherfane Rutherford, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Umar, Sirajuddin

