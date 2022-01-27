Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 07:10 pm

PSL 7: Twitter divided over Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in PSL 2022 opener

PSL 7: While Multan Sultans will face Karachi Kings in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 today, cricket fans are more anxious about the match between star players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan than the franchises themselves.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. © PSL Twitter

Cricket fever has returned to cricket fans, and Twitterati are having a field day sharing memes and wishes for the PSL’s first match.

Babar and Rizwan shone in 2021, adding to their already impressive resumes by breaking records as batting partners and individual hitters with outstanding performances throughout the year.

However, the two will now meet off, with Babar heading the 2020 champions Karachi Kings and Rizwan leading the defending champions Multan Sultans.

BOL looks at some of the fan reactions before the match at the National Stadium Karachi, which is set to start at 7:30 p.m.

@grassrootscric posted a photo of Babar and Rizwan with their scorecards on Twitter.

“#PSL7 is here, and the #1 and #2 ranked T20I batsmen will go toe-to-toe as the hosts take on the defending champions!”

While both players [Babar and Rizwan] are his favourites, another user @jahanzaibnawa11 says Multan has his heart.

The match is believed to be between the two heroes, according to Twitterati. Rizwan was dubbed “good” on Twitter, while Babar was dubbed “great.”

Some supporters are torn between supporting the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year (Babar) or the ICC Men’s T20 Cricketer of the Year (Babar) (Rizwan).

“So hard to choose a favourite between #KKvMS with Babar Azam on one side and Muhammad Rizwan on the other. That’s the beauty of #PSL7. Top two T20 players leading their teams against each other today.” Feroz Khan tweeted.

@FahadKhilji02 tweets that today is the match between No 1 T20I batter and No 2 T20I batter.

Another user @hydr_57 wrote today’s match is a “clash of heroes.”

Here are some more tweets from cricket fans cheering for their teams in the PSL opener tonight.

Watch all PSL 7 matches and PSL 2022 Live Score | Follow BOL News

