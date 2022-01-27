PSL 7: Twitter divided over Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in PSL 2022 opener

PSL 7: While Multan Sultans will face Karachi Kings in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 today, cricket fans are more anxious about the match between star players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan than the franchises themselves.

Cricket fever has returned to cricket fans, and Twitterati are having a field day sharing memes and wishes for the PSL’s first match.

Babar and Rizwan shone in 2021, adding to their already impressive resumes by breaking records as batting partners and individual hitters with outstanding performances throughout the year.

However, the two will now meet off, with Babar heading the 2020 champions Karachi Kings and Rizwan leading the defending champions Multan Sultans.

BOL looks at some of the fan reactions before the match at the National Stadium Karachi, which is set to start at 7:30 p.m.

@grassrootscric posted a photo of Babar and Rizwan with their scorecards on Twitter.

“#PSL7 is here, and the #1 and #2 ranked T20I batsmen will go toe-to-toe as the hosts take on the defending champions!”

#PSL7 is here, and the #1 and #2 ranked T20I batsmen will go toe-to-toe as the hosts take on the defending champions! Karachi Kings successfully chased down Multan's total of 195 when the two teams met in Karachi last season, before the Sultans beat them in the UAE leg.#KKvMS pic.twitter.com/jwurc8x5XN — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) January 27, 2022

While both players [Babar and Rizwan] are his favourites, another user @jahanzaibnawa11 says Multan has his heart.

Both favorite but Multan to Jan hai na phir#KKvMS pic.twitter.com/xs7C1xY6eJ — بھرم توڑا نہیں کرتے🇵🇰 (@jahanzaibnawa11) January 27, 2022

The match is believed to be between the two heroes, according to Twitterati. Rizwan was dubbed “good” on Twitter, while Babar was dubbed “great.”

Some supporters are torn between supporting the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year (Babar) or the ICC Men’s T20 Cricketer of the Year (Babar) (Rizwan).

“So hard to choose a favourite between #KKvMS with Babar Azam on one side and Muhammad Rizwan on the other. That’s the beauty of #PSL7. Top two T20 players leading their teams against each other today.” Feroz Khan tweeted.

So hard to choose a favorite between #KKvMS with Babar Azam on one side and Muhammad Rizwan on the other. That's the beauty of #PSL7. world top two T20 players leading their teams against each other today ❤️PSL7 pic.twitter.com/0fz0Tz2BWy — feroze khan (@DanishA51297920) January 27, 2022

@FahadKhilji02 tweets that today is the match between No 1 T20I batter and No 2 T20I batter.

Karachi Kings 🆚 Multan Sultans

No.1 T20i batter 🆚 No.2 T20i batter! PSL 7 will officially kicks off today! 💥 #KKVMS #PSL7 #PSL2022 pic.twitter.com/qgkbWp7w9L — 𝓕𝓪𝓱𝓪𝓭 𝓴𝓱𝓲𝓵𝓳𝓲🇵🇰 (Psl V Conqueror 👑❤️) (@FahadKhilji02) January 27, 2022

Another user @hydr_57 wrote today’s match is a “clash of heroes.”

Here are some more tweets from cricket fans cheering for their teams in the PSL opener tonight.

It's #PSL7 Day 😍

No 1 & No 2 T20I Batsmen In The World Are Meet Today 👑 #KKvMS #PSL2022 pic.twitter.com/SUHFtOMsk1 — Talha Rashid🇵🇰❤ (@talharashid003) January 27, 2022

