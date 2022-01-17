Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
17th Jan, 2022. 03:41 pm

Ramiz Raja says Sarfaraz Ahmed is a ‘true team player’

sarfaraz

Image Courtesy: Twiter

During a ceremony sponsored by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja at Gaddafi Stadium, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he turns to former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed during difficult times.

“Whenever I am in difficult situations, I go to Saifi (Sarfaraz) bhai. He has led the team for a long time and is an experienced captain. His thoughts are nice and whenever I am stuck in a difficult situation, I go to Saifi bhai and his advice helps me a lot,” Babar said.

He also mentioned that he takes advice from the team’s vice-captain Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan and some of the senior players, including veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik.

‘Real team player’

Speaking at the event, Raja praised the former captain, describing him as a “true team player.”

Despite having the position of a former captain, Raja reminded the participants that Sarfaraz deserved praise for maintaining discipline and decorum after being transferred to the reserves.

‘A great leader’

In response to the video of Raja praising Sarfaraz, pacer Hasan Ali stated the former captain is a true gentleman, a great leader, and a fantastic team player who will go to any length for his team and the country’s pride.

“Thank you for being a great guide always Keep inspiring us and keep making Pakistan proud,” Ali said in his tweet.

Reacting to Ali’s Twitter post, Sarfaraz said: “Thanks mere jan (my love), can’t say much more.”

