Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will make documentary on 70 years of Pakistan cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has teamed up with filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to make a documentary that spans 70 years of Pakistan cricket.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy poses with her Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject, “A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness,” in the press room during the 88th Oscars in Hollywood on February 28, 2016. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP / GETTY IMAGES

The film takes a look back at all of Pakistan’s noteworthy moments in cricket from the country’s inception in 1952.

The film revolves around Pakistan cricket which is narrated by Ramiz Raja, Pakistan’s favourite commentator and PCB Chairman.

The historic movie, produced by PCB and two-time Academy Award-winning director, captures all of Pakistan’s unforgettable cricket memories.

It also pays tribute to those who have led the team through good times and bad, keeping Pakistan cricket alive and well.

From 1952, when Pakistan first entered the world of cricket, to the latest season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the video chronicles Fazal Mehmood’s time to Imran Khan’s aura, from 1992’s World Cup victory to 2000’s hard times, capturing all of Pakistan cricket’s memories.

In addition, the special documentary unearths rare photographs and video footage from the early years of cricket broadcasting, when cricket was only heard and not seen.

During the PSL 7, as well as on multiple TV channels, the nostalgic yet cherished chronicles of Pakistan cricket will be displayed, bringing back all the memories.