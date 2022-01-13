Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

13th Jan, 2022. 11:54 pm

Villa’s El Ghazi joins Everton on loan

LONDON: Anwar El Ghazi has joined Everton on loan from Premier League rivals Aston Villa for the rest of the season, the Merseyside club said Thursday.

El Ghazi

El Ghazi (AVFCOfficial) Photograph: Twitter

LONDON: Anwar El Ghazi has joined Everton on loan from Premier League rivals Aston Villa for the rest of the season, the Merseyside club said Thursday.

The 26-year-old Dutch winger is the third player to arrive at Goodison Park during the ongoing transfer window after full-backs Vitalii Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson signed full-time deals.

“I’m really excited. Everton is a big club, I cannot wait to get started,” El Ghazi told evertontv.

“I want to show my quality to my teammates, to the club and, of course, the fans. I want to put a smile on their faces. I’m ready and willing to work hard for it and for all of us to work together.”

Everton are 15th in the table, a place below and three points adrift of Villa.

The Toffees confirmed they had signed El Ghazi hours after it was announced left-back Lucas Digne had moved in the opposite direction from Everton to Birmingham-based Villa.

El Ghazi joined the Midlands side on loan from French club Lille in 2018, with the switch then being made permanent a year later after he had helped Villa gain promotion to the top flight via the Championship play-offs, scoring in the final.

He has since scored 15 goals in made 71 Premier League appearances and netted the winner in a 2-1 victory at Everton in May 2021.

El Ghazi, capped twice by the Netherlands, could make his Everton debut at basement club Norwich on Saturday.

Read More

3 hours ago
PSL 2022 Anthem: Aima Baig, Atif Aslam, to sing HBL PSL 7 anthem

PSL 2022 Anthem: Abdullah Siddiqui developed and composed the HBL Pakistan Super...
4 hours ago
PSL 7: Atif Aslam and Aima Baig will sing PSL 2022 anthem

PSL 7: Abdullah Siddiqui developed and composed the Pakistan Super League (PSL)...
4 hours ago
PSL 7: Mohammad Hafeez believes Shaheen Shah Afridi will be a successful captain for the Lahore Qalandars

PSL 7: Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, who is currently playing for...
4 hours ago
Aqib Javed believes that making a song is a waste of money

PSL 7: Aqib Javed, the head coach of Pakistan Super League (PSL)...
5 hours ago
PSL 7: Under Shaheen Shah Afridi's supervision, Lahore Qalandar begin practice matches

PSL 7: The Lahore Qalandars have begun practice matches in preparation for...
5 hours ago
Ramiz Raja to host a function in honour of Pakistan cricket team on Friday

Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), will hold a...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Chinese, UAE FMs talk about bilateral cooperation over the phone
2 mins ago
Chinese, UAE FMs talk about bilateral cooperation over the phone

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang...
Amitabh Bachchan
4 mins ago
Amitabh Bachchan wishes “Happy Lohri” to his fans

On the cheerful event of Lohri, our beloved Bollywood stars have been...
Samantha Lockwood
10 mins ago
Who is Samantha Lockwood, The Rumoured Girlfriend of Salman Khan?

Samantha Lockwood, an American actress, has been making news after she was...
18 mins ago
Visit to China: Imran, Xi to discuss Covid-19, economic crisis and climate change issues

Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a three day visit to China...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600