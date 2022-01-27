Who has hit the most number of sixes in PSL history?

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has witnessed some of the best hitters since the inaugural tournament back in 2016.

Here are five players who have hit the most number of sixes throughout the tournament history.

Kamran Akmal

Kamran Akmal, one of Peshawar Zalmi’s most seasoned and veteran players, has smashed the most sixes in the PSL’s history. 84 maximums have been hit by the wicket-keeper hitter. Kamran has represented Peshawar Zalmi in 69 matches since the start of the PSL in 2016.

Shane Watson

Second on the list is Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, who was one of the greatest foreign players to join the PSL in 2016. In 49 games, Watson has 81 sixes to his credit.

Asif Ali

Asif Ali, Pakistan’s star power batter and finisher, is ranked third on the list. In the last six versions of the PSL, Asif Ali has struck 68 sixes in 55 matches for Islamabad United. Hopefully, he’ll bring his firepower to the PSL’s seventh season.

Sharjeel Khan

Sharjeel Khan, the opening batter for the Karachi Kings, is ranked fourth on the list. In 35 games in the PSL, the left-handed batter has hit 58 home runs.

Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik, a senior all-rounder from Pakistan, is ranked fifth on the list. Since the start of the PSL in 2016, Malik has hit 58 mammoth sixes in 61 matches.