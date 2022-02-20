Manchester Utd brace for Leeds test

Both the teams are the fiercest rivals in English football despite Leeds’ absence from the top-flight between 2004 and 2020

Manchester United huffed and puffed in midweek before finding a way to beat 10-man Brighton but they face a daunting test of their character at Elland Road on Sunday (today).

United and Leeds are at the centre of one of the fiercest rivalries in English football, which has endured in intensity despite Leeds’ long absence from the top-flight between 2004 and 2020.

In-form goalkeeper David de Gea, who has never faced Leeds in an away match in his decade at United, is well aware of the depth of feeling between the two sets of fans.

United moved back into the top four after their 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Tuesday, shedding their unwanted habit of conceding in the second half, with De Gea stressing that they needed to be consistent for 90 minutes.

“We should be fighting for better things than we are doing at the moment,” the Spain international told the PA news agency.

“But it’s realistic that we are fighting for the top four. This is the objective. Finishing in the top four is very important for us.”

Fernandes’ warning

United’s midfielder Bruno Fernandes has warned Leeds United’s fans ahead of the team’s visit to Elland Road, insisting a hostile atmosphere will make him feel even better.

The 27-year-old has faced the Whites three times since the Yorkshire club’s Premier League return but Sunday afternoon is going to be his first experience of representing the Red Devils in front of the rivals’ fans.

Their clash in the last season was played in front of empty stands which was due to the country’s battle against coronavirus.

However, Leeds United’s famous home ground will be full on Sunday afternoon and Fernandes eagerly awaits that contest.

“Already last season, without fans, people were telling me about it. My teammates were saying that this is tough a place to be as a Manchester United player but I like that kind of atmosphere. However, I like when everything is against you because it makes you give a little bit more and be a little bit better,” said the midfielder.

He also acknowledged that the fans will be there in the ground for the players, so they need to make them proud and give something back to fans because they have come to support them.

Talking about the nature of games he has to play from the club, Fernandes said, “Of course, when you come to the club, you know there’s a lot of big games in England, big teams and a lot of strong teams. They want for us to win more than anyone else but I think the fans love to see us win and that’s most important. And the most important for us is to make as many wins as possible, as we can.”