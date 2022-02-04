Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 12:00 pm
Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Illyas out of HBL PSL 7

amir

Image: Twitter

Karachi Kings’ two pacers Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Ilyas have been ruled out of the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) owing to injury.

Amir has not been a part of any match since the beginning of the tournament.

Mohammad Amir, who had been suffering from a side strain for the past week or two, has aggravated his back injury during the rehabilitation process and will be unable to play in the remaining of the PSL 7, according to a statement from the team.

“Amir has always been a King, and the team wishes him the best in recovering to full fitness as he returns to his family soon,” it said.

While, Illyas had a severe shoulder injury, after receiving treatment, he came back to bowl two overs in the last match.

“MRIs have confirmed the worst and he has been advised rest for the next six weeks and shall be leaving for his home in Peshawar tomorrow evening,” the Kings statement read.

“The whole Karachi Kings family appreciates his service and selflessness that embodies the spirit of family and effort this team stands for and wishes Ilyas a speedy recovery back to his fighting best,” it added.

