PSL 2022: Multan Sultans to face Peshawar Zalmi in tonight’s fixture
Pakistan Super League (PSL) Lahore leg will start today at the Gaddafi Stadium.
Unbeaten in the first leg of the tournament, Multan Sultans will take on Peshawar Zalmi tonight at 7:30 pm.
Sultans are currently leading the points table with five wins from five matches played, while Zalmi is at the fifth spot. They played five matches and could only win two. Zalmi is looking for a fresh start in the Lahore leg matches.
Probable Playing XIs for PZ VS MS
Peshawar Zalmi
Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Arish Ali Khan, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad
Multan Sultans
Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, David Willey, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani
Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here
Download BOL News App for latest news