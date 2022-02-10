PSL 2022: Multan Sultans to face Peshawar Zalmi in tonight’s fixture

Pakistan Super League (PSL) Lahore leg will start today at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Unbeaten in the first leg of the tournament, Multan Sultans will take on Peshawar Zalmi tonight at 7:30 pm.

Sultans are currently leading the points table with five wins from five matches played, while Zalmi is at the fifth spot. They played five matches and could only win two. Zalmi is looking for a fresh start in the Lahore leg matches.

Probable Playing XIs for PZ VS MS