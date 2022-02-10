Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 11:44 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

South Africa finalize home tour agianst Bangladesh

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 11:44 am
south africa

Cricket South Africa has confirmed on Wednesday that Bangladesh will be touring the country in March-April this year. The tour will comprise of three ODIs, that will be a part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, and two Tests as a part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23.

The first and third ODIs will be played on the pitch Centurion while the second ODI will be played in Johannesburg.

The two Tests will be played in Durban and Gqeberha from March 31.

“SuperSport Park will host two of the ODI matches, with the third taken by the Imperial Wanderers, while the coastal cities of Durban and Gqeberha will take on the Test fixtures,” the release stated.

Proteas stand fourth in the WTC rankings with the recent home series win over India last month by 2-1. On the other hand, Bangladesh is seventh in the rankings with only one win in the four Tests played so far.

In the World Cup Super League standings, the Tigers are currently at the second spot behind England, while the Proteas stand at tenth position.

However, it is to be noted that South Africa clean sweep India in the recent home ODI series.

Schedule

1st ODI    –  SuperSport Park, Centurion, Friday, 18 March

2nd ODI  –  Wanderers, Johannesburg, Sunday, 20 March

3rd ODI   –  SuperSport Park, Centurion, Wednesday, 23 March

1st Test     –  Kingsmead, Durban, Thursday, 31 March to Monday 04 April

2nd Test   –  St. George’s Park Cricket Ground, Gqeberha, Friday, 08 April to Tuesday, 12 April

Read More

11 hours ago
Garena free fire redeem codes 10th Feb 2022: New list of active codes

Garena free fire redeem codes for February 10th, 2022: How to Redeem...
13 hours ago
James Vince express disappointment over cancellation of England's tour to Pakistan

KARACHI: England batsman James Vince said it was "disappointing" that the proposed...
14 hours ago
PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans | PZ VS MS – Match Preview | Predictions

PZ VS MS: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 16th...
14 hours ago
Shahid Afridi going to start his own restaurant 'Lala Darbar' | watch

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi, often known as Boom Boom,...
17 hours ago
PSL 7: Talent hunt for Pakistan’s next cricket commentator

PSL 7: During the ongoing PSL 7, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
17 hours ago
PSL 7: Punjab government change school and college timings for PSL 2022

PSL 7: In preparation for the second leg of the HBL Pakistan...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Yami Gautam A Thursday
18 mins ago
Yami Gautam’s husband ‘scared of sharing home’ after intense A Thursday trailer

After the release of the intense yet thrilling trailer of A Thursday,...
28 mins ago
Amir Liaquat tied the knot for the third time

Host Amir Liaquat tied the knot for the third time, revealed his...
51 mins ago
Pakistan pursuing proactive foreign policy with focus on global agenda: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan was pursuing a proactive...
54 mins ago
NICVD stops free elective angioplasty, angiography

KARACHI: The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) on Thursday announced to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600