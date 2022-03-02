Czech FA will not penalise players who remove their shirts in celebration

PRAGUE: Local referees in professional leagues will not penalise players who remove their shirts in celebration if they do so to encourage "the fighting Ukraine," according to the Czech Football Association.

Players can now remove their shirts or cover their heads with a shirt “if they want to disclose symbols or slogans supporting the fighting Ukraine”.

The FA said in a statement that the measure in support of Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia last week, is in effect until further notice.

In normal conditions, “players must be booked even if a goal was denied in case they… take off the shirt or cover their heads with it,” according to the Czech FA’s website’s rules.

