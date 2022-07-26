The Pakistani wrestler Inam Butt requested his followers to pray for him as he departed the nation to compete in the Commonwealth Games 2022, which are set to take place in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

Butt sent a photo from the airport to Twitter and asked for prayers.

“Travelling to United Kingdom for Commonwealth Games 2022. Remember in your prayers,” he wrote.

Butt, a two-time gold winner at the CWG, will compete in the 86kg Men’s Freestyle Wrestling category on August 5, when the preliminary and final rounds are scheduled.

Butt was unable to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to problems in preparation and a loss in the Asian qualifications in Kazakhstan.

