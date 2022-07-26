Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Commonwealth Games 2022: Inam Butt ask for prayers as he leaves for UK
Commonwealth Games 2022: Inam Butt ask for prayers as he leaves for UK

Commonwealth Games 2022: Inam Butt ask for prayers as he leaves for UK

Articles
Advertisement
Commonwealth Games 2022: Inam Butt ask for prayers as he leaves for UK

Pakistani professional wrestler Inam Butt

Advertisement

The Pakistani wrestler Inam Butt requested his followers to pray for him as he departed the nation to compete in the Commonwealth Games 2022, which are set to take place in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

Butt sent a photo from the airport to Twitter and asked for prayers.

“Travelling to United Kingdom for Commonwealth Games 2022. Remember in your prayers,” he wrote.

Butt, a two-time gold winner at the CWG, will compete in the 86kg Men’s Freestyle Wrestling category on August 5, when the preliminary and final rounds are scheduled.

Butt was unable to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to problems in preparation and a loss in the Asian qualifications in Kazakhstan.

Also Read

Skipper Bismah Maroof eyes tri-series, Commonwealth Games victories
Skipper Bismah Maroof eyes tri-series, Commonwealth Games victories

Pakistan women's team is all set to compete in the tri-nation series...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Wordle today February 08, 2023: Here’s answer
Wordle today February 08, 2023: Here’s answer
Zainab Abbas' brother Hussain Abbas Mirza joined Multan Sultans
Zainab Abbas' brother Hussain Abbas Mirza joined Multan Sultans
Continental Quotas for Olympic qualifiers revealed by FIH
Continental Quotas for Olympic qualifiers revealed by FIH
Kamran Akmal says
Kamran Akmal says "I will not be playing cricket anymore due to new roles in PCB"
PSL 8: Who will take the stage at opening ceremony?
PSL 8: Who will take the stage at opening ceremony?
Christian Atsu rescued from the rubble of earthquake in Turkey
Christian Atsu rescued from the rubble of earthquake in Turkey
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story