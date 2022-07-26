England to have 2026 Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup

England will have the T20 Women’s World Cup interestingly.

“Facilitating this worldwide cricket occasion will offer us.

One more unimaginable chance to rouse considerably more young womens.

England and Wales facilitated the 50-over Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2017 when Heather Knight’s side guaranteed greatness also.

ECB break CEO Clare Connor means to utilize the T20 competition to expand on that heritage.

This will check whenever the competition first has been hung on these shores since the debut release in 2009 when the hosts lifted the prize by beating New Zealand in the last at Lord’s.

“We’re totally really glad we’ve been chosen to have the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup,” Connor said.

“We saw back in 2017 how facilitating the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup caught individuals’ creative mind and I will always remember watching Heather Knight lift the prize on that mysterious day at a sold-out Lord’s.

“Women’s cricket has grown quickly from that point forward, from the quantities of young ladies getting bats through All Stars and Dynamos, joining clubs, and having the option to advance on a pathway to the most elevated levels of execution.

“We’re seeing right now the positive effect that the UEFA Women’s Euro is having for football, and facilitating this worldwide cricket occasion will offer us one more inconceivable chance to motivate much more young ladies to get a bat and ball.”

The latest version of the Women’s T20 World Cup occurred in Australia a long time back, with the hosts overcoming India in the last.

The declaration came simultaneously as the ICC affirmed Lord’s will have the last of the men’s World Test Championship in both 2023 and 2025, while Bangladesh will have a significant ICC Women’s competition without precedent for 2024 when the T20 World Cup heads there following year’s deferred release in South Africa.

That will be trailed by India facilitating the 50-over Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2025 and Sri Lanka being the scene for the debut Women’s Champions Trophy, which will be held as a T20 contest in February 2026.

The six-group Champions Trophy will be continued in June that year by the Women’s T20 World Cup in England, which will see the competition extended to 12 groups from the 10 presently partaking and will highlight 33 matches.

England’s ladies are as of now planning to participate in the eight-group T20 cricket competition at the current year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, with the hosts in Group B alongside New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

It follows closely following the new multi-design series at home to South Africa in which England won 14-2 on focuses.

“This is an enormous year for Women’s cricket in our country, with England ladies contending in the Commonwealth Games interestingly, the second year of The Hundred trailing behind and afterward England and India meeting at Lord’s as a component of our white ball series,” Martin Darlow, ECB break seat, said.

“The Women’s down is developing at an exceptional speed and facilitating the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will give a further lift to our system to make cricket an orientation adjusted sport. This is a truly thrilling an open door.”

