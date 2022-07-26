Advertisement
Armughan Muqeem to be youngest judge in Asian bodybuilding championship contests

Armughan Muqeem becomes the youngest Asian judge for the bodybuilding championships

  • Muqeem will be the youngest judge in the Asian bodybuilding contests.
  • He will also be the judge at the 13th World Championship.
  • He will receive a licence from ABF.
Armughan Muqeem, vice president of the Pakistan Body Building Federation, will be the youngest judge at the Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships 2022 in the Maldives.

Muqeem will now carry out his responsibilities as a judge in Asian bodybuilding championship contests after receiving a licence from the Asian Body Building Federation (ABF) in recognition of his talents and abilities.

He will also serve as a Judge at the forthcoming 13th World Championship.

Muqeem, who is 33 years old, hailed the event as a moment of pride and stated that his years of hard work had finally paid off.

“It was a proud moment for myself and my family to honour my Nation with this great opportunity and be a sign of pride for my county,” said Armughan Muqeem.

“My achievement is incomplete without honouring our great mentor Mr Datuk Paul Chua and supported by Brother Sohail Anwar (Int. Judge, Secretary Science and ResearchCommittee WBPF & Member ABBF) along with Mohsin Amin (Member Judges Committee & Secretary Discipline Committee WBPF). Thank you all for encouraging me and enabling me to achieve this international recognition,” he added.

