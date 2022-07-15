Kieron Pollard and Rashid Khan take part in BBL drafts

The BBL has a rule called the “Rashid Khan rule.”

Rashid Khan will join former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard in the new BBL draught for overseas players. Pollard has played in more T20 games than anyone else.

Private sources say that Pollard is one of a large number of West Indian players in the latest group of players to sign up for the draught. Dwayne Bravo, who has taken the most wickets in T20, is also in this group.

Rashid is a well-known name in the BBL because he played for Adelaide Strikers for five years. Because of this, the BBL has a rule called the “Rashid Khan rule” that lets a team keep a player from the previous season if they are taken by a rival team in the draught.

When players nominate for the draught, they must specify their availability, and it’s not certain if Rashid will be available for the whole tournament because Afghanistan has internationals in January.

Rashid exited last year’s tournament early owing to Afghanistan commitments, finishing with 6 for 17 versus Brisbane Heat.

Other Afghanistan players, notably Qais Ahmad, are in the draught. Colin Munro, a member of the title-winning Perth Scorchers, has also nominated.

Pollard and Bravo have played in the BBL before, but not last year. Both have retired from international cricket and won’t play in Australia. Andre Russell, who appeared five times last season, is not a nominee.

Du Plessis was among the first players confirmed for the mid-August draught.

CA places the largest names in the Platinum category, where players nominate themselves.

Players can put themselves in either the Gold, Silver, or Bronze categories, and CA will put the biggest names in the Platinum level.

