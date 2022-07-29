Nick Kyrgios court case date delayed by three weeks

Court officials said on Friday that the court case of Nick Kyrgios for an alleged common assault has been postponed by three weeks.

The Wimbledon finalist, one of the most divisive figures in tennis, will now have his case heard on August 23 instead of next Tuesday.

Earlier this month, police in Australia’s Capital Territory announced that a 27-year-old man — later revealed by his attorney to be Kyrgios — “is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates’ Court… in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021.”

At the time, Johannessen Legal, which no longer represents the player, stated that he was “committed to addressing any and all allegations once clear”.

If Kyrgios is legally represented in court, he is exempt from personal appearance.

Novak Djokovic defeated the 47th-ranked Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final in four sets.

