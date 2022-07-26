Sergio Garcia to ‘hold off’ on plan to leave DP World Tour

Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia, one of the more.

High-profile players to join LIV Golf, has for the time being retired.

DP World Tour so he can stay qualified for Ryder Cup rivalry,

Sergio Garcia said after the British Open fourteen days prior that he was likely going to leave his home European circuit.

He was “not feeling cherished” yet the Ryder Cup robust has purportedly had a shift in perspective.

“At the point when I completed the Open Championship (last) Sunday, I said that I was doubtlessly going to leave my participation from the (DP World) Tour,” Garcia was cited as saying.

“That clearly implied not being qualified for the Ryder Cup since you must be a part.

“Yet, because of the things that Jon Rahm said, and I had two or three great discussions with folks on the (DP World) Tour, I will hold off on that.”

Spanish world number five Rahm said for the current month it irritated him that Garcia, one of Europe’s best Ryder Cup players, wouldn’t be qualified to play the biennial occasion assuming he surrendered his participation and trusted an answer could be reached.

Those words conveyed a lot of weight as they persuaded Garcia, who has previously surrendered his PGA Tour participation, to stand by somewhat longer prior to settling on a choice as to his status with the DP World Tour.

“I need to essentially see what’s going on when the Ryder Cup capability begins. See what sort of rules and eligibilities they have in there,” Garcia added.

“Assuming I concur with what they (are), I’ll continue to play anything I can on the visit and attempt to fit the bill for that Ryder Cup group.

“What’s more, in the event that not, then, at that point, we’ll continue on? However, it is most certainly something in my psyche.”

Henrik Stenson was taken out as skipper of the 2023 European Ryder Cup crew in practically no time before the Swede declared he was joining the Saudi Arabia-supported LIV Golf Invitational Series that has tricked players with the commitment of enormous cash.

Henrik Stenson was taken out as skipper of the 2023 European Ryder Cup crew in practically no time before the Swede declared he was joining the Saudi Arabia-supported LIV Golf Invitational Series that has tricked players with the commitment of enormous cash.