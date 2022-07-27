Waseem Khatri qualifies for North American Scrabble Championship final

Waseem Khatri of Pakistan qualified for the North American Scrabble Championship final.

Pakistan’s Waseem Khatri storms into the final of the Scrabble Players Championship being played in Baltimore, USA. He finished day 4 with 19 wins out of 28 games and qualified to play the best-of-five final against England’s Austin Shin.#ConnectingSportsDigitally #Scrabble pic.twitter.com/Cv6aiFZpyA — SportsFever360 (@SF360Digital) July 27, 2022

According to the stats, Waseem Khatri won 19 of the 28 championship matches he participated in.

Austin Shin of the United Kingdom is the other competitor in the championship’s final. Additionally, he has won 19 of 28 matches in the competition.

Today, the two finalists will compete for the championship (July 27). The match format will be best-of-five.

It is important to mention that more than 400 individuals participated in the North American Scrabble Championship.

