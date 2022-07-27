Advertisement
  Waseem Khatri qualifies for North American Scrabble Championship final
Waseem Khatri qualifies for North American Scrabble Championship final

Waseem Khatri qualifies for North American Scrabble Championship final

Articles
Waseem Khatri qualifies for North American Scrabble Championship final

Credits: Twitter

Waseem Khatri of Pakistan qualified for the North American Scrabble Championship final.

According to the stats, Waseem Khatri won 19 of the 28 championship matches he participated in.

Austin Shin of the United Kingdom is the other competitor in the championship’s final. Additionally, he has won 19 of 28 matches in the competition.

Today, the two finalists will compete for the championship (July 27). The match format will be best-of-five.

It is important to mention that more than 400 individuals participated in the North American Scrabble Championship.

