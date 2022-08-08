Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony 2022: “What a way to bring it all to an end!”

Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony 2022

Commonwealth Games 2022 came to a close at Birmingham on August 8. The city was, according to history the third most bombed when World War 2 broke out. But now the city is brimming with the joy of the fans and athletes.

Many world-class composers and singers were also a part of the closing ceremony. ‘Come on Eileen’ played by the Dexys was on the top of the charts on 1982 in UK.

Boom-Shack-a-lack! by Apache Indian was the next in line as the night moved on. You can listen to the complete music on Spotify.

This year’s Games was the most significant sporting festival in the history with more than 500o passionate athletes participating from around the world in 10 days.

Birmingham thanked the athletes for making the festival a lively one. On the eve of the closing ceremony, athletes and flag bearers proudly represented their country.

“What a way to bring it all to an end!”

