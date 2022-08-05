Commonwealth Games: Inam Butt wins silver for Pakistan

Deepak Punia of India defeats Inam Butt of Pakistan to win Commonwealth Games wrestling gold.

Inayatullah claims a bronze medal for Pakistan in Men’s Freestyle 65kg division.

Amarveer Dhesi of Canada will square off against Zaman Anwar in the Men’s Freestyle 125kg final match.

In the Commonwealth Games 2022 wrestling final, Deepak Punia of India defeated Inam Butt of Pakistan to earn the gold medal. He had a three-point lead and won the game.

In the semifinal round of the Men’s Freestyle 86kg wrestling competition, Butt defeated South African wrestler Edward Lessing by a score of 5-3 to guarantee Pakistan a medal.

He was vying for gold in the Men’s Freestyle 86kg division against Punia.

Earlier, Pakistan grabbed another medal at the Commonwealth Games in the Men’s Freestyle 65kg division when wrestler Inayatullah defeated Ross Connelly of Scotland to claim the bronze medal. Connelly was defeated by Inayat in round two.

Pakistan has so far taken home three medals from the competition—one gold and two bronze.

Inam Butt and Zaman Anwar, two Pakistani wrestlers, have advanced to the finals in the 86kg and 125kg weight divisions, respectively.

