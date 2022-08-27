India vs. Pakistan: who leads the winning table?

Pakistan vs. India stats head to head in all formats.

Pakistan leads the winning table in ODI’s and Tests.

India leads the winning table in World Cups.

India and Pakistan over the years have engaged in a number of notable contests in a variety of formats, 14 of which took place at Asia Cup.

In tournament matches between the two sides, including the Asia Cup, India is far ahead of their neighbors, despite the fact that Pakistan may top the head-to-head statistics in Tests and ODIs played between the two teams.

The two teams will now face off against one another on Sunday in the opening game of the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai, with Pakistan being headed by Babar Azam and India being led by Rohit Sharma. Before the eagerly awaited match, let’s look at some vital statistics:

Head-to-head comparison: As previously mentioned, India leads the tournament records, while Pakistan leads the overall records in ODIs and Tests. The Asia Cup, however, will be played in the T20 format, and it’s vital to note that India now leads 6-2 in this format. India now leads the Asia Cup 8-5, with the 1997 match being called off once. Pakistan leads India 12-9 in Test matches while leading the ODI series 73-55.

Highest run scorers: Rohit Sharma, the India captain, leads all T20I scorers with 3487 runs in 132 matches at an average of 32.28 and a strike rate of 140.26. Virat Kohli, India’s second-highest run scorer, has scored 3308 runs in 99 T20 Internationals at an astounding average of 50.12 and strike rate of 137.66. Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, is in first place with 2686 runs in 74 T20 Internationals at an average of 45.52 and a strike rate of 129.44.

Highest wicket-takers: Both sides’ top wicket-takers are spinners, with Yuzvendra Chahal of India leading the pack overall with 79 dismissals in 62 games. Shadab Khan, the vice-captain of Pakistan, has taken 73 wickets in 64 games, making him their most productive wicket-taker. Veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has reached the milestone in 72 games, ties Shadab’s total. While Shadab is not quite ready to surpass Chahal for India as the highest wicket-taker in the shortest format, he is still some way off. With 98 T20I wickets in 99 games, former skipper Shahid Afridi leads the team, and former fast bowler Umar Gul is second with 85 in 64 games. Saeed Ajmal, a former spinner, places third after tying Gul’s record in 64 games. Fourth on the list is Shadab.

Form: This year, India is much ahead of Pakistan in terms of limited overs cricket and T20I match practice. In 2022, Pakistan has participated in nine ODIs and one T20I. India, in contrast, has played a massive 21 T20Is and 15 ODIs this year. India won 16 of the T20I games, including a series victory away from home over the formidable England. Meanwhile, in the sole T20I they played in Lahore, fell to Australia by three wickets. However, in ODIs, Pakistan has won all but one of its games this year. Of the 12 ODIs they have played this year, India has won 11.

The score of the previous game is something Indian fans would rather not see, whilst Pakistani fans would never forget it. India was the favorite going into the two teams’ T20 World Cup opener, partly because of their roster of players and their undefeated record against Pakistan in World Cup matches of 50 and 20 overs. However, the Indian batting order was destroyed by the fast bowlers from Pakistan, led by Shaheen Afridi.

They reached 151/7 thanks to the 57 off 49 balls scored by Captain Virat Kohli. Then, Pakistan successfully defended its goal without losing a wicket thanks to half centuries from Mohammad Rizwan and Captain Babar, who both played flawlessly.

Now lets see who will be victorious in the upcoming match between Pakistan and India in the Asia Cup 2022 on 28th August 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium.

