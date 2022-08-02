Mosaddak Hossain to lead Bangladesh in decider match

Mosaddek Hossain to lead the side in the series-choosing.

Third Twenty20 against Zimbabwe in Harare on Tuesday.

Mosaddek Hossain replaces Nurul Hasan as skipper after the wicketkeeper-batsman was controlled out of the remainder of the visit.

With a finger injury he supported in Sunday’s seven-wicket win in the subsequent match.

The three-match series in Harare is locked at 1-1 after Zimbabwe won the principal by 17 runs.

Mosaddek drove Bangladesh’s rebound with a profession best 5-20 in the subsequent match.

A Bangladesh cricket board (BCB) explanation on Monday likewise said that the accomplished Mahmudullah Riyad will supplant Nurul in the crew.

Mahmudullah, who drove Bangladesh’s T20 side for 43 matches until this series, is now in Zimbabwe as a feature of the one-day global crew.

He was refreshed for the T20 series since Bangladesh were attempting to modify following 11 losses in 13 matches since October 2021.

Bangladesh will play three ODIs against Zimbabwe on August 5, 7 and 10, every one of them at the Harare sports Club.

The harmed Nurul will pass on Harare on Monday to get back and proceed with his treatment and recovery on his broke left forefinger, said the BCB.

Also Read Adam Peaty smashes record at Commonwealth Games 2022 Adam Peaty experienced a shock rout in the men's 100m. Beaststroke at... Advertisement