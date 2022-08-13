Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nick Pope: Newcastle United goalkeeper wins surprising online poll

Nick Pope: Newcastle United goalkeeper wins surprising online poll

Articles
Advertisement
Nick Pope: Newcastle United goalkeeper wins surprising online poll

Nick Pope: Newcastle United goalkeeper wins surprising online poll

Advertisement
  • Newcastle United goalkeeper.
  • Wins astounding web-based survey.

Nick Pope started entertainment on Twitter after enthusiasts of the football club seized a Burger King survey asking.

Advertisement

What individuals liked on their burger, with Nick Pope being named the unexpected champ.

Newcastle fan page Toon Polls seized a web-based study by the burger chain which requested that its supporters settle on tomato and gherkin as the best expansion to a burger – however the remarks under the survey before long overlooked the vegetable choices and began to zero in on the Toon manager all things considered.

Advertisement

The drive-through eatery in the long run jumped in and let loose and delegated 30-year-old Pope their victor.

Newcastle posted “Nick Pope” with a crown emoticon close to it to impersonate the Burger King logo on their authority account.
Pope himself even partook, with his tweet of his name creating in excess of 36,000 preferences.

Advertisement

The post produced a variety of responses, with Burger King adding that a “Nick Pope dinner is coming soon”, while homewares shop Dunelm tweeted a play on his name, “Nick Pope Pourri”, over a picture of a bowl of pot pourri, and pizza chain Domino’s composition “Nick Poperoni”.

Advertisement

The scene from the Lionesses’ last match in the Women’s Euros, where Alessia Russo should be visible attempting to peruse a piece of paper given to German player Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh, likewise showed up on the string.

A doctored close-up of the paper uncovered the name Nick Pope written in dark.

Advertisement

Others posted pictures of themselves or their youngsters meeting the footballer, who gave off an impression of being really glad that they got a brief look at the star “pre-notoriety”.

Also Read

Ross Taylor: Experienced racism in New Zealand cricket
Ross Taylor: Experienced racism in New Zealand cricket

Former batsmen Ross Taylor says he encountered. Bigotry during his profession in...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story