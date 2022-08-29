Patrick Vieira urged Crystal Palace to respond to their loss to Manchester City

Police looking into Patrick Vieira fan brawl
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was involved in an argument with a...
Patrick Vieira has urged Crystal Palace to respond to their loss to Manchester City at Brentford on Tuesday.
John Stones’ own-goal and Joachim Andersen’s header handed Palace a 2-0 halftime lead at the Etihad.
Erling Haaland scored a 19-minute hat-trick to give Pep Guardiola’s team a 4-2 triumph.
“We have to bounce back after the defeat against City,” Vieira said during his pre-match press conference on Monday.
“It’s about recovering and trying to cover some parts of the game that we need to improve.”
Former Arsenal and France midfielder: “Last year’s Brentford games were tough.
“It’s a team that is physically strong, working hard and the opposition team doesn’t create very much.
“It will be a different challenge (than Saturday). The possession will be more balanced for both teams but yes, it will be difficult opposition.”
Both league matches between the clubs finished goalless, with Vieira saying: “Last time when we played them there were a couple of chances for both teams and both teams were unlucky not to score goals.
“I believe they have as much chance as us to win the game, they are playing with a lot of confidence, the system suits the players. We will have to be ready physically and tactically to perform as best we can.
“You just have to look at their game vs United, a lot of tempo, aggressiveness. It is a team that can press higher to try to win the ball in the opposition half, we will have to be really good on the ball if we want to play our game.”
Catch all the Football News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.