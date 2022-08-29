West Ham signed Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta from Lyon

Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta joins West Ham from Lyon for a club-record fee.

The 25-year-old has signed a five-year contract with a one-year option at the London club.

He is the eighth player to join West Ham this transfer window.

Lucas Paqueta, a Brazilian midfielder, has joined West Ham from Lyon for what the London team called a “club-record” fee on Monday.

The Hammers didn’t say how much he was getting paid to move, but according to the sources it was around £51 million ($60 million or 60 million euros).

But the club did say that Paqueta had signed a five-year contract with a one-year option at the London Stadium. He was their eighth new player to join during the transfer window.

The addition of Paqueta should give West Ham manager David Moyes more ways to score goals. The Hammers have only scored once in their first four Premier League games, when Pablo Fornals scored the game-winning goal at Aston Villa on Sunday.

“I am extremely happy to be here. I hope it’s the beginning of an enjoyable journey. I hope my time here is successful,” Paqueta, 25, told West Ham’s website.

“Last season, West Ham had a very good season and I hope they continue to enjoy more and more good seasons in my time at the club.”

Paqueta began his career with Flamengo. In 2019, he moved to Europe to play for AC Milan.

He then played for Rossoneri for two seasons in Serie A, but he only scored once in 37 league games. He then moved to Lyon, where he had more success, scoring 21 goals in 80 games across all competitions. He also became a regular member of the Brazil team.

“I’m delighted to welcome Lucas to West Ham,” said Moyes.

“He’s a player I’ve admired from afar for a very long time and of course, we saw him close up in our Europa League campaign last season.

“He’s a very talented footballer and whilst he will need time to adapt to the Premier League, we’re excited about adding another proven international to our squad.”

Paqueta is the latest player to join West Ham’s team. Earlier in the transfer window, Nayef Aguerd, Alphonse Areola, Maxwel Cornet, Flynn Downes, Thilo Kehrer, Emerson Palmieri, and Gianluca Scamacca all joined.

He could now play for West Ham for the first time in the London derby against Tottenham on Wednesday.

