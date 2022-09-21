Alex Hales says was a “dream return” for him,

Hales lauded his team’s bowlers for holding Pakistan to less than 160 runs.

Karachi: The game-changing Alex Hales lauded his team’s bowlers for holding Pakistan to less than 160 runs after the hosts got off to a strong start in the opening T20I between England and Pakistan on Tuesday at National Stadium Karachi.

Hales, 33, scored 53 runs off of 40 balls while playing his first T20I match since March 2019. He hit seven drives over the fence.

Hales remarked that making a half-century in his comeback game was a “dream return” for him.

While expressing her thoughts on his comeback game he said, “It was pretty much a dream return to score half century and being in winning team on the first game back is the stuff dreams are made of and to do it in a country where I’ve really enjoyed my cricket and had a good experience. So, it’s a very special feeling.”

Hales previously represented Islamabad United in Karachi during the Pakistan Super League. He appeared in 5 of his team’s contests at NSK and accumulated 168 runs.

The top order batsman noted that Karachi is a unique venue for cricket and that having previously faced her is a significant advantage.

He said that “It’s such a special place to play cricket. Some of the guys who haven’t played here before have asked what it’s been like in the PSL, it’s really special. That’s such good memories here playing cricket and hopefully many more to come,”

“For sure, it’s a huge bonus having played quite a few games at PSL. And hopefully I can pass that experience on to the younger guys. It’s a really good place to play cricket and when you’re in good form, it’s an it’s a place to score runs.”

England batter said, “The way we bowled is outstanding. Pakistan were 87 for one after 10 and for the bowlers to come back and to restrict Pakistan to 158, I think was an outstanding effort. I think a lot of credit has to go to the bowlers and the way Harry Brook played in the end to take the game away from Pakistan,”

“It is a very long series and I think both teams are building up to the World Cup so I think there’s going be a lot of changes, but we’re confident and we’re in a good headspace and hopefully it is going to really close tight series.”

