Asia Cup left many questions for Pakistan team

With the performance of one or two players, the team can win one or two matches, and when it’s a good day, Naseem Shah’s sixes can also cover the flaws of the top and middle order, but such opportunities do not come often.

But when the same mistakes are repeated every time the opponent takes full advantage of them, as happened with the Pakistan team in the Asia Cup, the green shirts lost to Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage.

There was hope that the players would learn from their mistakes. When Babar Azam won the toss, the expectations also increased. The first five wickets were also found early.

Babar Azam didn’t try any strike bowlers for the sixth wicket, and gave a chance to part-time bowler Iftikhar Ahmed. He bowled only one over from Muhammad Nawaz.

Two wickets fell early while chasing the target, then Muhammad Rizwan went into the defensive shell with no return.

Come on, how can they chase down the target of 171 by making a ball-to-ball fifty by the 16th over, the middle order was unsuccessful in the entire tournament, but the wicketkeeper batsman left the burden on him.

The required run rate increased and the wickets decreased. For a long time, the media was saying that the middle order is not reliable, the statistics were also testifying to it, but Babar Azam kept saying that these cricketer will win the match on the basis of one or two matches. Now he himself admitted that the middle order did not meet the expectations

Why was Shoaib Malik not given a chance? Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, and Iftikhar Ahmed are batsmen of the same style. Why was the benefit not taken from Shan Masood?

Was Haider Ali taken to tour the United Arab Emirates? Many issues will have to be reconsidered in view of the World Cup, in which Australia’s conditions will be completely different from Pakistan’s.