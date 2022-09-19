Carlos Alcaraz assists Spain in reaching Davis Cup quarterfinals

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Soonwoo Kwon 6-4, 7-6(1) to give Spain a 2-0 lead.

Against South Korea, Spain will now face Croatia in the Davis Cup quarterfinals.

Netherlands and the United States will meet Australia and Italy in the last eight.

Assisting his country in reaching the Davis Cup quarterfinals.

The Davis Cup quarterfinal match between Spain and Croatia will take place in November.

The Netherlands and the United States, who both triumphed over Great Britain in Group D of the qualifying round, will play Australia and Italy, respectively, in the round of eight.

In the other quarterfinal matchup, Canada and Germany will compete.

On November 22, the Davis Cup knockout phase begins at the Martin Carpena Arena, and it concludes five days later with the title game.

Spain, the 2019 champions, were aware that they needed to defeat the winless South Korean in order to advance to Sunday’s last round of group games.

Carlos Alcaraz, the top-ranked singles player in the world, and Roberto Bautista Agut breezed through to the round of eight with victory in straight sets.

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada defeated Alcaraz 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 6-2 on Friday in his first game since winning the US Open.

The 19-year-old defeated Kwon Soon-woo 6-4 7-6 (7-1), and Bautista Agut defeated Hong Seong-chan 6-1 6-3 to advance to the knockout rounds.

