Eliud Kipchoge breaks the world record for the marathon

Eliud Kipchoge breaks his own marathon world record by over a minute.

The 37-year-old won the Berlin Marathon four years ago in 2:01.09.

He has now won 15 of his 17 career marathons, including two Olympic victories.

Eliud Kipchoge broke his own marathon world record on Sunday, taking a full minute off his previous mark established.

In the German capital four years ago when winning the event in Berlin in a pace of 2:01.09.

The 37-year-old was in a league of his own, setting a scorching pace throughout the flat inner-city track on a cloudy day to solidify his status as the greatest marathon runner ever. He has now won 15 of his 17 career marathons, including two Olympic victories and 10 major crowns.

“I am happy with my preparation and I think I was so fast because of the teamwork,” Kipchoge said. “Everything is down to teamwork.

“I planned to go out fast in the first half. I thought try to run fast. It was a marvellous performance. My legs and my body still feel young. But the most important thing is my mind, and that also feels fresh and young. I am so happy to break the world record.”

Along with the group of pacemakers, only a small number of runners were able to match his early sub-three minute kilometre split times.

Guye Adola, the winner from the previous year, was steadily beaten by him, but fellow Ethiopian Andamlak Belihu resisted, even as they sped through the halfway point in less than an hour.

Belihu eventually fell behind as Kipchoge continued to go for the record at about the 27-kilometer point.

The Kenyan, who successfully defended his Olympic title at the Tokyo Games last year, had missed the world record at the Tokyo Marathon in March by little over a minute, but he proved unstoppable in Berlin.

Despite having slowed down a little in the latter stages of the race, he ran the final 500 metres with great force. A jubilant Kipchoge crossed the finish line to establish another record as he passed past the city's famous Brandenburg Gate just as the sun was rising. Kipchoge is the only man to complete a marathon in under two hours, clocking a time of 1:59.40 on a specially constructed track in Vienna in 2019. However, the time is not recognised by the official body because it was not recorded during a competition. When asked if he would try to run in under two hours in Berlin the following year, Kipchoge responded: "Let's make plans for tomorrow. I have to acknowledge what occurs while also celebrating this achievement. Simply roll and watch what happens." "There is still more in my legs. I hope the future is still great. My mind is still moving, the body still absorbing the training." Four minutes and 49 seconds later, fellow Kenyan Mark Korir finished second for the continent of Africa, with Ethiopian Tadu Abate coming in third. Tigist Assefa of Ethiopia shocked the field by winning the women's race in 2:15:37, the third-fastest time in history. Paula Radcliffe of Great Britain and Kenya's Brigid Kosgei, the current record holder, have both run quicker marathons. Tigist Abayechew of Ethiopia came in second, ahead of Kenyan Rosemary Wanjiru.