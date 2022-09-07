Erling Haaland scores as Man City up sets Sevilla

Erling Haaland scored two times as Manchester City.

Opened their Champions League crusade.

By whipping a troubling Sevilla side.

Erling Haaland, 10th goal in five games set City on their manner in Spain, with the Norwegian forward tapping in.

From Kevin de Bruyne’s magnificent driven cross.

He added to his count after the break when he was again available to score from short proximity after home goalkeeper Yassine Bounou parried Phil Foden’s shot into his way.

In the middle between, England midfielder Foden had given City a sound pad in their Group G opener, prodding his marker Nemanja Gudelj prior to clearing a left-foot exertion into the base right corner of the net.

Ruben Dias underlined the bay in class between the Premier League champions and the side that completed fourth in La Liga keep going term late on, side-balance Joao Cancelo’s cross into the center of an unfilled net.

“At the point when they were playing better we scored the second one with a splendid activity from Phil [Foden]. Then after it was simpler – we gave more passes,” City administrator Pep Guardiola told BT Sport.

“Some of the time we need to hurry so rapidly on the grounds that Erling is there. You have this fascination of him, we need to go after it here and there. We must be more tolerant. I think his numbers across his vocation, not simply here, is very comparative.

“So he has an amazing feeling of objective. We have amazing numbers in scoring objectives, so we need to proceed with that way.”

The way of City’s victory and final score line was not unduly complimenting, with the guests prevailing all through.

Julen Lopetegui’s side looked shy of going after thoughts and dispossessed of certainty after their winless beginning to the La Liga season.

With John Stones and Kyle Walker missing as a result of minor wounds Guardiola gave a presentation to Switzerland safeguard Manuel Akanji, however beside a wild first-half exertion from Alejandro Gomez, the hosts scarcely undermined.

The complete success sends City top of their gathering, with Borussia Dortmund second on objective contrast in the wake of beating FC Copenhagen 3-0 in their initial match.

