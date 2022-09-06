France’s star Virimi Vakatawa is upset by his career’s early end

The 30-year-old Fiji-born centre had a heart problem detected before the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Club doctor Sylvain Blanchard revealed the news at a press conference on Tuesday.

The 32-times-capped centre scored 49 tries for Racing since joining the club aged 17.

Advertisement

In an emotional press conference on Tuesday, France international centre Virimi Vakatawa said it was difficult to wake up and accept he would never exercise with his teammates again due to a heart problem.

The 30-year-old Fiji-born player’s condition had surfaced before to the 2019 Rugby World Cup, disclosed Racing 92 doctor Sylvain Blanchard at a news conference.

It was difficult for Vakatawa, who sat alongside France head coach Fabien Galthie, Racing handler Laurent Travers, and club owner Jacky Lorenzetti, to accept.

While Lorenzetti described it as “nearly like losing a son,” Vakatawa was more reserved in his comments, even though he was equally emotional.

“It is tough for me to talk,” he said.

Advertisement

“This morning, I got up at eight o’clock and I knew I would not be running out onto the training ground with the others.

“But the hardest thing was yesterday: when I told my team-mates I had to stop.

“I spent a lot of time with them both on and off the pitch….it is not easy.”

Vakatawa did not play in Racing’s season opener on Saturday, a 25-19 win over Castres, and the club stated on Monday that his career was terminated for unclear medical reasons.

Blanchard provided the appropriate information on Tuesday.

“He has to finish his career in France due to a cardiological problem,” said Blanchard.

Advertisement

“A heart defect was detected before the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

“This defect which was not connected to rugby, has been constantly kept under observation but it is progressively deteriorating.

“However, this is not the end for him, it is the beginning of something new.”

Galthie said the 32-times-capped Vakatawa would be severely missed; he last played in France’s 20-15 triumph in Japan in July but was unable to participate in the Six Nations Grand Slam-winning side due to injury.

“Virimi allowed a lot of children to dream of what could be achieved,” said Galthie, who took over the France job after the 2019 World Cup.

“He was a key player in our adventure, in our history and a wonderful man.

Advertisement

“What he is experiencing now, by sharing with us he can continue to be a role model to all.”

With his 145th and final club game, Racing’s 20-13 loss to La Rochelle in the European Champions Cup semi-final in May, he scored 49 tries for the club he joined at the age of 17.

“He is still here, he will be present on the touchline: instead of being an actor, he will do something else but he will be part of the project,” said Travers.

“His life is rugby, it is Racing 92.

“We will do our bit to aid him, that he will always be part of the club that he gave so much to.”

Racing 92 has signed experienced centre Francis Saili from Biarritz to fill the big vacuum created by Vakatawa’s departure.

Advertisement

The 31-year-old, who has two All Blacks caps, has been playing in Europe since 2015, first with Irish province Munster (2015/17) and subsequently with English Premiership club Harlequins (2017/2).

Also Read Heineken Champions Cup: La Rochelle qualified for the final La Rochelle will play in their second Champions Cup final in as...