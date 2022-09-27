Italy vs. Hungary predictions, advice, and odds

Italy and Hungary will square off for first place in their UEFA Nations League group on Monday.

Hungary held a two-point lead over the Azzurri

Italy vs. Hungary predictions, advice, and odds. Although a draw would be sufficient for Hungary, the group will be won by the team that wins this match.

In their final match of the season, Italy and Hungary will square off for first place in their UEFA Nations League group on Monday. Prior to this game, Hungary held a two-point lead over the Azzurri; however, the latter defeated the hosts. The only team to defeat Hungary in the Nations League is Roberto Mancini’s group, and they will be looking to build on that victory.

Italy vs. Hungary current odds

Italy is the favorite to win this match, with odds of 19/20 offered by bet365 (1.95).

Hungary is the underdog today at 16/5 (4.2), with the draw being offered at 9/4, despite having won three of their five games in Group Three (3.25).

Odds for Italy vs. Hungary’s first goal scorer

Alessio Zerbin, Giacomo Raspadori, Gianluca Scamacca, Manolo Gabbiadini, and Vincenzo Grifo, all of whom play for Italy, are all available at odds of 13/2 (5.50) to score the game’s first goal on Monday night.

Adam Szalai and Martin Adam of Hungary are offered at 15/2 (8.50) to break the tie in their favor.

Italy vs. Hungary preview

Italy will enter this encounter with a lot of confidence.

They are the only team in this Nations League season to have defeated Hungary, and they enter this match after defeating England the previous week.

In that match, Roberto Mancini might decide to stick with the same lineup, with Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca directing the assault.

Hungary, who finished first in their group and currently leads the table after victories against England and Germany, won’t be taken lightly, though.

Italy vs. Hungary predictions and advice

When these clubs previously faced off, both teams scored, and the hosts are also in excellent goal-scoring form. Therefore, it is a tempting bet to back both teams to score at the hefty 6/5 (2.2) odds.

