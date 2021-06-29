Euro 2020: Switzerland Makes Stunning Win over France; Reaches Quarterfinal

Switzerland’s Yann Sommer saved France striker Kylian Mbappe’s spot-kick to secure a 5-4 shootout victory over the world champion following a thrilling 3-3 draw and knocking it out of the Euro 2020 Championship.

It was Switzerland’s first knockout stage victory at the Euro 2020 tournament since 1938 and the first time it has made the last-eight since the 1954 World Cup.

🇨🇭 RESULT: Switzerland through to quarter-finals after thrilling shoot-out! WHAT A GAME! 😮 🤔 Did you see that coming!? #EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 28, 2021

Haris Seferović secured to bring one back for Switzerland after Paul Pogba scored a screamer in the 75th minute to further extend France’s lead. Karim Benzema obtained twice to give France the lead in the 2nd half, just after Switzerland’s Ricardo Rodríguez missed from a penalty.

Olivier Giroud twice came close for France having come off the bench but the game was to be settled on penalties where Sommer knocked Mbappe’s spot-kick away after five Swiss players had scored to earn their first-ever tournament shootout win.

However, after the stunning win over France, Switzerland has reached the quarterfinal where it will meet Spain.

It was the second match of the day to go to extra time. Spain and Croatia were also even at 3-3 after 90 minutes. Spain ended up winning 5-3 in Copenhagen.

